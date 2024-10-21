Woman’s breakup goes viral as ex-boyfriend leaves her ‘traumatizing’ note

A woman felt “psychologically damaged” after her boyfriend of almost four years made a life-changing decision without talking to her first.

TikToker and musical artist Jillian, also known as ‘Spritely,’ thought she had it all figured out when her boyfriend asked her to move from Los Angeles to Texas.

Her partner wanted to be close to his family, so Jillian quit her improv group and spent nearly all her savings to make the move for him.

Though she was happy at first, two months after the couple moved to Texas, Jillian’s boyfriend left her a ‘traumatizing’ note that left her in tears.

“I feel like I have not been honest to myself,” he wrote. “Something is missing in our compatibility.”

“How did I not notice this whole time? Three and a half years of happiness we’ve been incompatible and we have nothing in common,” Jillian said on TikTok.

Shortly after the TikToker’s partner broke up with her through a written letter, she moved out of the home they shared. She moved to Florida to live with her mom but still had a lot to get off her chest about the shocking moment.

“I wish that I had handed that note right back to him and said, ‘This is not happening, whatever you think this is isn’t happening – I just moved across the country for you,’” Jillian stated.

“We committed to a future together, we very explicitly talked about this and committed to it. Now is not the time to give in to the doubts. You had time, and you didn’t. And therefore, you owe me more than a f*cking note,” she said.

Despite feeling “traumatized” and “psychologically damaged,” Jillian went on to defend her now ex-boyfriend: “We had so much love for each other and still do. It’s just so out of character for him. It’s a tragedy for us both. I wish I had refused the note.”

