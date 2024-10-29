Pokimane explains why she comes across as “judgmental” to others

Pokimane explained why she can come across as “judgmental” and how her “harsh” expectations for herself influence her standards for others.

Pokimane is one of the most popular content creators in the world. She has made a name for herself through her work in the video game space, general conversation, and life and personal experiences.

However, she is not immune to controversy and harsh feedback, often finding herself in hot water for particular things she has said in videos or while streaming.

Whether it be beefing with other content creators like xQc or receiving backlash for her following the launch of her food company Myna Snacks, Poki is never one to shy away from a difficult conversation or topic.

During the October 27, 2024, episode of the Sweet n Sour podcast, Pokimane and fellow content creator LilyPichu discussed balancing authenticity in their content while protecting themselves.

Topic starts at 52 minute mark

Straight off the bat, Poki quickly noted that “it depends on who you are and how you want to go about it” before delving into her personal view.

Pokimane acknowledged that she sometimes comes across as “judgmental” and “harsh” to her audience and others around her but defended this by revealing, “I am extremely harsh on myself so I am harsh on everybody else.”

She then explained how the desire to “express herself” and be opinionated is important for maintaining authenticity in her work.

When discussing the topic with Lily, Poki broke down how even when expressing herself “a little bit harsher” and receiving backlash, she is confident that “there are a group of people who see and read those opinions and agree.”

Additionally, she emphasized the importance of being a source that people can “relate to or connect to” and that self-expression is pivotal to this.

“I’m of the mind that if you never express yourself or give your opinion, then you never give other people anything to relate to or connect to.”

Poki then added, “I’m more a fan of trying to express yourself though I do think it is something that I am still and should keep working on doing in a way that I’m at peace with even when I watch something back.”

Before ending the discussion, Poki then joked that “whatever the f*** you say, people are probably going to forget about it in two hours cause they will have seen 200 more TikToks and Reels afterwards.”