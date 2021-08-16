Pokimane admits she’d consider dating a Twitch fan: “It depends on the situation”

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys admitted that sometimes relationships between streamers and fans work out, implying that she’d be open to it. However, it depends on the person and how they approach her.

Pokimane’s fans are obsessed with her relationship status and dating life. They’ve nagged her about it for a long time. So, it’s no surprise that she keeps it private. And she’s done an excellent job so far.

However, she does talk about it from time to time, like when she tweeted “single btw” and broke the internet in March 2021.

And she opened up about it again live on stream by laughing off the idea that Twitch streamers shouldn’t date fans and admitted she’d be open to it, but it “depends on the situation.”

“Honestly, sometimes it works out, and a lot of the time it doesn’t,” she said. “I don’t think it has as much to do with not dating your fans as it does with the person not knowing them. It comes down to the two people and the way that someone reaches out to you.”

As an example, she said if someone messaged her saying they’d want to “suck the crust off of your toenails and digest it for the rest of my life,” she wouldn’t date them. “Those are not the people you want to go after,” she said.

“But if you happen to meet someone who knows who you are, likes what you do, and you get along, and they don’t only like you because of you’re clout, that’s a little bit different. It depends on the situation. And ultimately, it depends on the people.”

In the end, it’s not that uncommon for content creators to date fans. The relationship between Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg and his wife, Marzia, started that way. And they’re still going strong after all these years.

There’s no reason why other streamers like Pokimane can’t go down the same path, too. Because like she said, it’s less about the dynamic between a fan and a content creator, and more about people and the chemistry between them.