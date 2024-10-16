QTCinderella baffled after Pokimane tries to kiss her for watching her podcast

Twitch streamer QTCinderella was left visibly stunned after fellow influencer Pokimane tried to give her a kiss on the cheek as a ‘thank-you’ for watching her podcast, prompting some humorous jokes from fans.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has been branching out with her content in big ways lately. From starting her own podcast, ‘Don’t Tell Anyone,’ to creating a new show with Lilypichu and kicking off a cooking series with QTCinderella, she’s certainly not putting all her eggs in one basket.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane’s various projects have spawned their fair share of viral moments, such as when she revealed she got ‘scammed’ by a celebrity stylist or had a “traumatic” experience with a fan’s angry wife.

As such, her podcasts have garnered quite a bit of attention — and even her fellow streamers are tuning in, as Poki found out during an October episode of her and QT’s ‘Girl Dinner’ cooking show.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Sweet n Sour Podcast Pokimane has started a few projects with fellow influencers like LilyPichu and QTCinderella.

While the two were broadcasting, Pokimane was browsing on her phone when she came across a clip of QT watching her podcast.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my god, you were watching the podcast?” Poki exclaimed. “She watches my podcast, guys!”

It was then that Poki leaned in to smooch QT on the cheek, leaving the streamer visibly baffled as she tried to lean the other way to avoid her.

“Oh my god,” QT laughed.

“I do this to everyone that watches the podcast,” Poki explained.

“You shouldn’t do this to everyone that watches your podcast!” QT replied. “I will stop you! Do not kiss everyone who watches your podcast.”

Article continues after ad

Pokimane joked that it was “marketing” — and commenters were quick to jump in on it, with one viewer writing: “I want Poki to know I watch her pod. Thanks.”

“I don’t watch the podcast… but I’d like to make a deal lol,” another said.

Article continues after ad

“‘I do this to everyone that watches the Podcast’ …Podcast becomes number one in the world,” yet another wrote.

This is just the latest viral moment from Pokimane’s various projects after she revealed that she turned down a “life-changing” offer from YouTube to stay on Twitch.