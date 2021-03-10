Pokimane shares relationship status after fans pester her on Twitter - Dexerto

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys can hardly stream on Twitch, or post on Twitter, without a fan pestering her about her relationship status. While she’s been forward about keeping it private, she did let everyone know on Twitter if she’s taken or not.

Pokimane might live in the public eye, but her private life is a pretty big secret. The streamer has gone to great lengths to keep her stream separate from her personal life.

However, this hasn’t stopped some fans from obsessing over her relationship status. While she’s been in hot water before ‘baiting’ an “army of simps,” Pokimane just simply isn’t in the dating scene right now, and she confirmed that on Twitter on March 9.

“Single btw,” Pokimane said, straight to the point.

She elaborated further on, claiming she’s “not looking, [but] just tired of seeing the same question and assumption over and over.”

not looking ❤️ just tired of seeing the same question/assumption over n over lol — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 9, 2021

Pokimane’s two word tweet has gone viral though, not just for herself, but others. Her original tweet has nearly 150,000 likes in four hours, and others have jumped on the “single btw” trend.

Everyone from Peter Park and LuLuLuvely, to LilyPichu, and TommyInnit has replied to Pokimane’s tweet, or made their own sharing their relationship status.

single btw — lily🌸 (@LilyPichu) March 9, 2021

everyone doing okay here? — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 9, 2021

single btw — Peter Park (@peterparkTV) March 9, 2021

i’m actually so down — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 10, 2021

Pokimane has been open in the past about keeping her dating life private. She believes keeping her work life and personal life separated is key.

“I personally made the decision seven years ago when I got into streaming that I don’t want my personal life to be part of my content,” she told fans back in August 2020. “That’s what I’m going to stick by until I, or whoever I’m dating, at whatever time, decides otherwise.”

“For me, this also creates a healthier divide between my work life and my personal life ⁠— which is an area where the lines are already pretty blurred.”

The latest development, or lack thereof, has silenced any rumors circulating about the streamer’s love life.

However, you know that when she goes live on Twitch again tomorrow, the fans are going to be pestering her yet again ⁠— it’s just inescapable for Pokimane.