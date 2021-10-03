Mizkif explains why Pokimane is big reason behind possible LA move

Popular Twitch streamer Mizkif opened up about why he wants to move to Los Angeles and how Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys plays a big part in that.

Mizkif is going through some major life changes in 2021. In September, the popular streamer announced his hiatus from Twitch, following his public breakup with long-time girlfriend Maya Higa.

On October 3, the popular variety streamer gave an update to fans where he explained why he wants to move to Los Angeles. The content creator revealed how moving to California would benefit his channel, and explained how Pokimane may influence him to make the jump.

Mizkif reveals Los Angeles plans

In the update video, Mizkif opened the discussion by stating that he loves to have other streamers on his live broadcasts, and has made it a major aspect of his channel. “I’m a streamer who likes to constantly have people on stream. It is my favorite thing to do. There’s a symbiotic relationship, when it comes to being a content creator and coming to my house,” he said.

Advertisement

However, the Twitch personality then revealed that it’s become hard to do while living in Texas. “But the problem is this. Trying to get new people to come to my house is really hard because I’m in Texas. There isn’t enough networking out here for people to want to single handily go to Texas. There is 50 times more people in LA to collaborate with than in Austin.”

Another reason the streamer listed for moving to California is OfflineTV star Pokimane. “I also want to move here for another reason – Poki. We do a podcast and it does really well. And I really do like doing the podcast. It’s very enjoyable to me, and I know she likes it.”

Advertisement

Despite all the positives, Mizkif explained that he’s scared about the decision. “I’m scared to do it. I’m scared that you guys won’t like it. It’s a lot to think about,” he said, before listing the biggest cons about moving to LA. “It’s expensive. Too expensive. It’s just stupid, and I don’t have that kind of money.”

The 26-year-old said he was looking into having his org, One True King, buy a content house in California. “I own an org. I would love for OTK to be able to buy a house. People from Austin can come to LA whenever they want. Where we get a content house but I still have my house in Austin. That would be cool.”

Advertisement

Even though the Twitch streamer has thought a lot about moving, he assured fans that it’s “not happening” anytime soon. While he believes it’s the right move for his career, he clarified that he doesn’t think “it’s the right time.” Still, it appears there are big plans in the future for the variety streamer.