PewDiePie responds as MrBeast is set to overtake his YouTube subscriber record

PewDiePie might be the single most-subscribed content creator on YouTube, but MrBeast isn’t far behind — and the gap is closing day by day.

In 2019, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg broke YouTube records by reaching 100 million subscribers — the most that any independent creator on the platform had ever achieved.

This event came about due to his famed subscriber war with Indian entertainment label T-Series, who eventually passed him in numbers to garner a current amount of 206 million subs.

Since then, Kjellberg has amassed an additional 11 million subscribers, and continues to hold the throne for most-subscribed creator on the platform… but will he maintain the title forever?

It’s not looking likely. Another major name in the space is slowly but surely creeping up behind PewDiePie — and he goes by the name ‘MrBeast.’

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is arguably one of YouTube’s biggest influencers right now.

Best known for orchestrating elaborate challenges and creating ambitious (and hugely expensive) videos, MrBeast has expanded his empire to include a fast food restaurant, created his very own philanthropy, and recently launched a line of chocolate bars in true Willy Wonka fashion.

At the time of writing, MrBeast’s main YouTube channel has 89 million subscribers. A quick look at channel statistics on SocialBlade shows that he’s gaining an average of 536,000 subscribers per week, earning an estimated total of 2.3 subs per month.

Additionally, MrBeast had the fastest growing YouTube channel of 2021, beating out T-Series by a whopping 1.1 million subscribers to earn over 37 million new followers throughout the year.

PewDiePie reacts to MrBeast subscriber count

PewDiePie reacted to this news upon returning to YouTube, having taken a month-long break in January. While he didn’t seem too bothered by it, he did joke that MrBeast would, of course, be his next opponent in YouTube’s great “subscriber war.”

“I guess I’m gonna have to start my next drama with MrBeast,” he joked. “Diss track coming — nah, I’m just joking. I’m not gonna do that.”

(Topic begins at 3:43)

There’s certainly no bad blood between these two internet giants, especially considering that MrBeast is a self-proclaimed fan of PewDiePie (remember that time he advertised Pewds’ channel during the Superbowl?)

Although MrBeast continues to gain subscribers at a rapid rate, there’s no denying that PewDiePie’s war with T-Series paved the way for independent creators to challenge major companies when it comes to fan support.

Besides, a beef between these two isn’t looking likely, as PewDiePie notably claimed he “can’t be bothered” with the YouTube hustle these days.