MrBeast’s Squid Game smashes YouTube records as it closes in on 100m+ views

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is crushing YouTube records with ease, as his real-life Squid Game video has vastly surpassed 100 million views.

MrBeast has brought his viewers outlandish content in the past, but his re-creation of the Netflix show Squid Game is his most ambitious feat yet. With over $400,000 up for grabs, the sheer scale of the video hasn’t gone amiss as it continues to rake in heaps of viewers.

MrBeast’s manager, Reed Duchscher, has shared some insight on just how successful the video has become.

MrBeast’s Squid Game smashes YouTube records

As of writing, since its release on November 24 MrBeast’s iteration of Squid Game has amassed nearly 130 million views. The viewing statistics are impressive alone, but the records the video has broken (so far) are even wilder.

As confirmed by MrBeast’s manager @Reedjd, the video has currently broken the records for most views in a day, the fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views, and most subscribers gained in 1 day.

Reed also notes that MrBeast is “on track to beat the record for most subs gained in 30 days (9.1M).”

Squid Game is a Netflix show that depicts competitors participating in deadly children’s games, to solve their financial difficulties. MrBeast’s massive scale project comes shortly after his #TeamSeas campaign, which raised over $6 million to aid in cleaning up the ocean.

It isn’t just the re-creation of the show’s deadly games either that is capturing the attention of viewers. Gaining popularity in a similar fashion to Squid Game’s star HoYeon Jung, viewers have found themselves curious to know more about Mr Beast’s Player #067.