MrBeast becomes first YouTuber ever to reach 300M subscribers

MrBeast becomes first YouTuber ever to reach 300M subscribersYouTube: MrBeast
Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become the first YouTuber to ever reach 300,000,000 subscribers just over a month after surpassing T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel on the site.
Donaldson has skyrocketed in popularity over the years thanks to his high-production videos and endless collaborations with some of the internet’s biggest influencers.
June 1, 2024, marked the day that MrBeast surpassed T-Series to become the most-subscribed YouTube channel, and the number has continued to grow significantly in the weeks since.
MrBeast has now set yet another sub-count record on the Google-owned platform, becoming the first YouTuber to reach 300,000,000 subscribers on July 10, 2024.
Donaldson took to Twitter/X to celebrate, sharing a screenshot of his follower count in a post.
“I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago.. lol,” he said.
I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago.. lol pic.twitter.com/YJadTd0pZq— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 10, 2024
Fans flooded the comments with support for MrBeast, congratulating the influencer in the process.
“Congrats Jimmy! Well deserved,” one user replied.
Another commented: “Congratulations, MrBeast. Nobody deserves it more than you.”
“That’s insane. Congrats and thanks for the positive change you’ve made in this world,” said a third.
This accomplishment comes just days after Donaldson joined Twitch star Kai Cenat on stream. The duo set off a room full of fireworks in a prank that had fans confident that Kai’s house had burned down.
Just a day after the stream was over, MrBeast uploaded a video showing the details of the prank and the near-perfect replica of Kai’s room they had built for the scene.
The YouTuber shared a teaser from his upcoming YouTube video on July 9, where he gathered 50 of the internet’s biggest influencers for a video that saw the winner bring home $1,000,000 for their fans.