MrBeast becomes first YouTuber ever to reach 300M subscribers

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become the first YouTuber to ever reach 300,000,000 subscribers just over a month after surpassing T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel on the site.

Donaldson has skyrocketed in popularity over the years thanks to his high-production videos and endless collaborations with some of the internet’s biggest influencers.

June 1, 2024, marked the day that MrBeast surpassed T-Series to become the most-subscribed YouTube channel, and the number has continued to grow significantly in the weeks since.

MrBeast has now set yet another sub-count record on the Google-owned platform, becoming the first YouTuber to reach 300,000,000 subscribers on July 10, 2024.

Donaldson took to Twitter/X to celebrate, sharing a screenshot of his follower count in a post.

“I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago.. lol,” he said.

Fans flooded the comments with support for MrBeast, congratulating the influencer in the process.

“Congrats Jimmy! Well deserved,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Congratulations, MrBeast. Nobody deserves it more than you.”

“That’s insane. Congrats and thanks for the positive change you’ve made in this world,” said a third.

This accomplishment comes just days after Donaldson joined Twitch star Kai Cenat on stream. The duo set off a room full of fireworks in a prank that had fans confident that Kai’s house had burned down.

Just a day after the stream was over, MrBeast uploaded a video showing the details of the prank and the near-perfect replica of Kai’s room they had built for the scene.

The YouTuber shared a teaser from his upcoming YouTube video on July 9, where he gathered 50 of the internet’s biggest influencers for a video that saw the winner bring home $1,000,000 for their fans.