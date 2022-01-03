PewDiePie opens up on YouTube burnout as he announces break

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has opened up about his YouTube burnout as he announces he’s taking a break from uploading videos.

Since his start on YouTube in 2013, PewDiePie uploaded content consistently until he took his first break ever in January 2020. As he announced another break in 2021, it appears that the Swedish YouTuber may be making his leave an annual event.

During a stream on January 3, Kjellberg announced that fans will have to go without his regularly scheduled content for another month, and he opened up about his YouTube burnout from uploading almost daily videos all year.

PewDiePie burnt out from YouTube, announces break

Starting off his stream, PewDiePie told his community that he was “technically” on break and that he usually takes the month of January away from uploading videos.

He explained: “I’m not gonna upload this month I think. I feel kinda, not burnt out, but it would be nice to take some time off. Even these two days where I haven’t uploaded, it feels good not having to think about what to upload.”

Felix also mentioned that January is the best month for him to take off, presumably because his video and stream views aren’t as good.

The YouTuber went on to thank his community for not pressuring him into uploading videos. He did, however, note that he may still stream a few times during the month.

For the last two years, PewDiePie made a public announcement regarding his break from the platform. But this year, he just casually mentioned it during his stream, so perhaps we’re going to see the creator take a leave of absence every January.

Either way, fans will definitely miss the creator during his vacation. The creator’s subreddit, /r/pewdiepiesubmissions, has gone hilariously wild during his last two breaks with a wide variety of memes surrounding his absence, so we’ll have that to look forward to over the next few weeks.