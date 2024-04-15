T-Series declares war on MrBeast as YouTuber approaches most-subscribed mark

Indian music record label T-Series is urging YouTube viewers to unite as MrBeast inches closer to overtaking them as the platform’s most-subscribed channel.

T-Series is stepping up to retain its throne as the world’s biggest YouTube channel after winning the battle against PewDiePie back in 2019.

The record label currently sits at 263M subs with MrBeast closing in, having amassed his own loyal contingent of 251M and counting.

Seemingly sensing that their time on top could come to an abrupt end, T-Series uploaded a call to action on April 15, enlisting its followers to “unite and create history.”

The video begins with a quote from T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, who says he wants to put India and its people at the top of the international platform, urging the country’s citizens to come together and make his dream a reality.

The video then instructs users to subscribe to become a “vital member of our musical family” and “join us on this incredible musical journey.”

The declaration of war comes just six months after MrBeast hit 200M subscribers and vowed to get revenge for PewDiePie, who lost the race to 100,000,000 subs against T-Series years ago in a famous battle that had the entire internet watching with bated breath.

“This is just the beginning. Now it’s time we rally and pass T-Series to avenge PewDiePie,” he said.

MrBeast has seen T-Series’ video, but his response is comparatively lackluster. After hearing about the record label’s call to action on X, the YouTuber simply replied with an “eyes” emoji and didn’t say a single word.

It’s not clear exactly what MrBeast has cooking, but given how extravagant his videos are, fans are expecting a big counterattack as the race to 300M subs heats up.