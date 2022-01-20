PewDiePie admits he “can’t be bothered” with YouTube hustle anymore

Original YouTube icon Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has clarified his recent comments on creative burnout, admitting that he can no longer “be bothered” with the platform’s constant hustle.

When it comes to making content on the internet, PewDiePie has seen and done it all. With more than a decade of consistent effort on YouTube alone, the Swedish superstar remains the biggest individual creator on the platform today.

Though keeping up with the latest trends and putting in the hard work has certainly taken its toll. Numerous lengthy breaks in recent years have all come as a result of his burnout. “I’m kind of getting tired of it,” Pewds said back in December.

After a few weeks of relative peace and quiet to start the new year, he returned for a Skyrim stream on January 19 with much the same tone. In fact, he even doubled down and explained why he “[doesn’t] care” about the grind anymore.

“For the past year and a half I’ve just been side-questing YouTube,” PewDiePie addressed early in his latest stream. Despite regular uploads over the past few months, all of which have gone on to millions of views as usual, he’s now in search of “something different.”

“Everyone’s so f**king nifty with YouTube,” he said. Compared to the newer crop of YouTube celebs on the rise, Pewds admitted he just “can’t be f**ked anymore.”

“Back in the day”, Kjellberg claimed, he was “so efficient” with everything from thumbnail design, editing, and settling on the best titles to stand out. Recently, he simply “can’t be bothered” matching that effort.

“I feel like I need a new direction,” he told thousands of fans watching live. “I feel like I’m living in some weird void. What’s next? I have no idea. I need something new, but I don’t know what.”

Despite struggling with this admission, he still can’t fully commit to stepping away from YouTube just yet. “If I don’t care, it feels like I’m failing,” he explained.

Even though Pewds has “considered [himself] retired for a year now,” don’t expect him to be outright quitting anytime soon.