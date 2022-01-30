How to buy MrBeast’s ‘Feastables’ chocolate bars

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has unveiled his new project — a line of chocolate bars that put buyers in with a chance of winning some crazy prizes. Here’s how you can get your hands on the brand new ‘Feastables.’

With over 89 million subscribers on his main channel alone, MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers on the site right now. For years he’s entertained his viewers with wild challenge videos that often see him giving out huge prizes to friends, family, fans, and even strangers.

He’s set up several other ventures outside content creation, including his wildly popular MrBeast burger chain, and on January 29 he announced yet another new exciting project.

Advertisement

‘Feastables’ is the name of Jimmy’s brand of chocolate bars, with several flavors available for people to try. They’re even giving away over $1 million worth of prizes, and ten random people who buy a bar will be flown out to compete in a video for his “chocolate factory.”

So, how do you get your hands on the sought-after snack?

How to buy MrBeast chocolate bars

Feastables bars are available to purchase online, but according to the website the company currently only ships within the US.

To purchase a bar, head to the Feastables website, hover over the ‘Shop’ tab, and select the flavor you want to purchase. You can buy Original Chocolate, Quinoa Crunch, Almond Chocolate, and you can also get a variety pack.

Advertisement

How to win Feastables prizes

To check to see whether you have won any prizes, peel the sticker on the back of the packet when it arrives to retrieve your code.

Scan the QR code using your phone, and then enter your contact details and code in the online form. Then, spin the wheel to see if you’ve been lucky enough to win something. The website says that, “all entries go into the draw for our major prize sweepstakes.”

What the mystery “chocolate factory” video entails remains to be seen, but fans are already excited to see what it could be.