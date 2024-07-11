YouTube CEO has message for MrBeast after hitting 300M subscribers

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson received some high praise from one of YouTube’s bosses after hitting a major milestone in his career and breaking a record on the video-sharing platform.

MrBeast became the first content creator to ever reach 300 million subscribers on July 10, 2024, mere weeks after overtaking T-Series to become the website’s most-followed channel.

It seems like the sky’s the limit when it comes to Donaldson’s future in entertainment — something that the CEO of YouTube himself, Neal Mohan, referenced in a congratulatory message to the influencer on July 11.

“I’d say congrats on 300M subs, but by the time I tweet this, you may already be at 400M,” he joked in a post on Twitter/X.

At the time of writing, MrBeast has yet to publicly acknowledge Mohan’s tweet, but it’s safe to say that he’s blown away by his own success on YouTube, judging by his posts on the topic.

“I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago.. Lol,” he wrote in a post, linking back to his video celebrating the milestone back in 2013.

MrBeast’s career has seen some amazing highs over the years, and he’s now set to host his very own game show, ‘Beast Games,’ on Amazon Prime Video to the tune of a $100 million deal.

On top of his viral videos, MrBeast has taken advantage of his profitable ventures to start his very own charity, where he’s paid for people’s cataract surgeries, cochlear implants, and even built houses for unhoused citizens in Jamaica.

That’s not all; he’s even got his eyes on the Oval Office, claiming that he’s game to run for President of the United States if the powers that be lower the age limit necessary to enter the office.

“If I were President, I wouldn’t care about party lines. I’d just always truly make the American people my #1 priority,” he claimed. “…Anyways, we can pick this up in 15 years when I’m old enough to run, haha.”

For now, MrBeast will have to satisfy himself with his upcoming TV show and making even more viral content until he reaches 400 million subscribers some time in the future.