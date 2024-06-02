MrBeast shatters his daily subscriber record in YouTube clash against T-Series

YouTube’s new king MrBeast beat his daily subscriber record as his channel surpassed T-Series to become the biggest channel on YouTube.

On June 1, 2024, Jimmy ‘MrBeast‘ Donaldson surpassed Indian record label T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel on YouTube — finally avenging PewDiePie after the crown was taken from the Swedish creator back in 2019.

In a post on X the next morning, MrBeast revealed that he also shattered a personal record, gaining the most subscribers he’s ever had in a single day as he became the platform’s top dog.

A screenshot of his stats shows he gained close to 2.1 million subscribers in 24 hours, over 8 times the usual 250k subscribers he typically gains per day. “Yesterday was the most subscribers we’ve ever gotten in a day,” he wrote, adding a shocked emoji.

While it doesn’t break the record for the most subscribers gained in a day on the entirety of YouTube, MrBeast still lays claim to several records. The 26-year-old holds the title for the most subscribers gained in a week, month, and year, records he broke as his channel skyrocketed in late 2023.

At one point, the internet star also held the record for the most views on a non-music YouTube video in its first 24 hours, which he set for several uploads consecutively. But, eventually, he was blown completely out of the water by GTA 6’s first trailer in December of 2023.

MrBeast has already extended his gap between T-Series by close to two million at the time of writing. But, their feud is likely far from over, as the two channels race to be the first to reach 300 million subscribers on YouTube.

However, MrBeast shows no sign of slowing down, and certainly not anytime soon. So, there’s little doubt that we’ll see him reach the milestone first.