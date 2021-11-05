What is MrBeast Burger? Menu, locations & more

MrBeast expanded his YouTube empire into burgers in 2020, starting up a new chain restaurant called ‘MrBeast Burger’ which is now available at over 1000 locations. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is no stranger to doing crazy things with his money, but his burger venture might be his biggest investment yet.

The YouTube sensation, who has over 48 million subscribers, opened up his own restaurant chain across the United States in November 2020, aptly named “MrBeast Burger.” With 1000 locations across the US, Canada, and the UK, there’s plenty to go around.

MrBeast Burger launch

In true MrBeast style, he had to launch his new restaurant chain in the most charitable way possible ⁠— giving away free burgers, and much more. The YouTuber opened up a location in North Carolina, and when people saw the sign, they queued up for miles.

MrBeast Burger has arrived! Download the app and order today. pic.twitter.com/4ajzC0U5N5 — MrBeast Burger (@MrBeastBurger) December 19, 2020

They got a lot more than burgers. MrBeast was giving away $100 of cash with every order, and even chucking in some iPads and other expensive goodies on top too. He even gave one person who got sideswiped in line a whole new car.

They couldn’t get to everyone in line though. The police had to come and shut them down as a 20-mile line of traffic had built up as word of mouth spread. The one-day experiment did build up to something bigger though ⁠— MrBeast’s own burger empire to rival any other chain.

MrBeast Burger menu

MrBeast has opened 1000 stores across the United States, Canada, and the UK for you to buy a burger at. While you can’t sit down at a physical store ⁠— they’re all only available through delivery apps like UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, and Postmates ⁠— you can still dine with the YouTuber, spiritually.

Here’s everything available on the menu:

Beast Style: Smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll.

Smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll. Chandler Style: Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, served plain with American cheese on a bun.

Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, served plain with American cheese on a bun. Chris Style: Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, bacon, topped with fries.

Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, bacon, topped with fries. Karl’s Deluxe: A patty melt served Karl’s Style with a crispy seasoned beef patty, caramelized onions & cheese on a toasty inverted bun.

A patty melt served Karl’s Style with a crispy seasoned beef patty, caramelized onions & cheese on a toasty inverted bun. Karl’s Grilled Cheese: 3 slices of American cheese griddled crisp on an inverted bun.

3 slices of American cheese griddled crisp on an inverted bun. Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich: with mayo, shredded lettuce, and pickles.

with mayo, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich: with mayo, ketchup, shredded lettuce, and pickles.

with mayo, ketchup, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Seasoned Crinkle Fries: Crinkle fried seasons with spicy red pepper, garlic, paprika, sugar, and a hint of lime.

Crinkle fried seasons with spicy red pepper, garlic, paprika, sugar, and a hint of lime. Beast Style Fries: Seasoned crinkle fries loaded with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.

Seasoned crinkle fries loaded with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Chocolate Chip Cookie: Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie.

Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Moist Cheese: (Limited) Chopped seasoned ground beef, caramelized onions, melted American cheese, served with sliced tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, mayonnaise, and hot sauce on a toasted roll.

Is MrBeast Burger free?

While Jimmy is no stranger to giving out gifts and money to his subscribers, you do have to pay when you order from MrBeast Burger.

However, it’s worth noting that the store sometimes hosts giveaways, where you can use a promo code to redeem a free item or get a discount. Keep an eye out on the website and social media to find out about opportunities to get free burgers.

MrBeast Dream & MoistCr1TiKaL burgers

On April 26, 2021, MrBeast announced that they had partnered with hugely popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream on a limited burger collaboration. His burger included two beef patties, bacon, pickles, and avocado, and was well received by fans.

In October, he also partnered with streamer MoistCr1TiKaL on the ‘Moist Cheese,’ which is a melted sandwich, consisting of: “Chopped seasoned ground beef, caramelized onions, melted American cheese, served with sliced tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, mayonnaise and hot sauce on a toasted roll.”

We partnered with @MoistCr1TiKaL and just dropped a Moist Melt!!!! Available at all 1,000 Beast Burger locations!!! GO ORDER IT I WANT TO KNOW IF YOU LIKE IT pic.twitter.com/akSKiV9rSV — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 13, 2021

Many fans are waiting to see who the YouTuber could end up collaborating on new menu items with next.

MrBeast Burger locations

MrBeast launched exclusively in the US in November 2020 with 300 locations, but thanks to popular demand, the YouTuber and his team quickly got to work on expanding the restaurant.

The first locations in Canada opened in February, and the first locations in the UK opened a few months later in May.

In order to find out the closest branch to you, head to the MrBeast Burger website and enter your city and state or ZIP code.

Jimmy’s restaurant continues to be immensely popular among fans, and many are wondering what could be in store for the chain in the future.