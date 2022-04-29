Paddy Pimblett accepts Logan Paul’s challenge to fight him in UFC

UFC star Paddy Pimblett is down to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in the octagon after the influencer called him out earlier this month.

Both Logan and brother Jake Paul have been looking to get involved in UFC since their boxing careers took off. Jake has notably gone 5-0, while Logan Paul went the distance against legendary champ Floyd Mayweather last year.

In April, Logan explained to Ariel Helwani that if he were to get involved in the UFC, his go-to opponent would be up-and-comer Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, praising the fighter as “the next Conor McGregor.”

Despite concerns from fellow UFC fighters Sean O’Malley and Jorge Masvidal that Logan would beat him due to a major size difference, Pimblett is still convinced he’d make The Maverick tap out.

Paddy Pimblett vows to submit Logan Paul in UFC

During an interview with The Schmo, Paddy was asked about Logan Paul’s fight challenge – and he didn’t back down from the opportunity.

“He knows who the boy is, doesn’t he? He knows who will put bums on seats, lad. I can’t see him mentioning anyone else,” the Liverpool native said, before admitting the YouTuber had a size advantage. “I know he’s a lot bigger than me, but I don’t think it really matters, to be honest.”

According to Pimblett, despite Logan having an edge with his size, his technical skills would suffice and be enough to earn the win.

“I think I’d submit him quite easily and quite quickly but you never know, anything can happen in a fight. If Logan Paul ever does want the fight, lad, I’m open to hearing what numbers he’s coming at us with,” he added.

So far, Logan has responded to Paddy accepting the fight… but with UFC boss Dana White open to having the elder Paul brother in the octagon, it will be fun to see if the two end up touching gloves in the future.