Logan Paul would easily beat Paddy Pimblett claims UFC star Jorge Masvidal

UFC star Jorge Masvidal believes Logan Paul would easily beat Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett if the pair actually got to square off inside the Octagon.

As his brother Jake has continued making waves in the world of boxing, Logan Paul has started doing some other things instead. The YouTuber has been out of action since going the distance with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in their highly-anticipated exhibition bout, but has been trying his hand at professional wrestling.

There have been rumors that Logan would join Jake in returning to the boxing ring in August, however, the 27-year-old has also been tipped to get involved with Mixed Martial Arts and possibly the UFC.

Advertisement

After speaking with Dana White on his imPaulsive Podcast, Logan named rising UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett as his dream opponent, and Jorge Masvidal believes he’s got a good chance at winning that fight.

Masvidal, who has lost his last three UFC bouts, joined Logan on his podcast to talk about his future in fighting, potentially squaring off against Jake Paul, and everything in between.

With the conversation coming to a close, ‘Gamebred’ was asked how he felt Logan sized up against Paddy and whether or not he’d been impressed with the Scouser. “I think he’s entertaining as f**k, I think he’s wild, but from the skillset right now I don’t see him being world champion, but that could change,” he said. “I don’t think it (his skillset) is at the top, where it should be right now.

Advertisement

“Yeah, f**k yes (Logan beats him),” Masvidal added. “He’s (Logan) has got the wrestling bro. English people can’t wrestle bro.”

Timestamp of 1:39:44

While Logan has been pushing for the fight to happen, there have been some doubts about it taking place, however.

UFC contender Sean O’Malley praised Logan’s chances inside the Octagon, but stated that the promotion wouldn’t risk Pimblett’s rising stock by putting them in a fight.

Though, never say never in the fight game, crazier things have happened before.