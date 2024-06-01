Jake Paul accepts Logan Paul’s challenge to fight in place of Mike Tyson

Logan Paul told brother Jake Paul that he would step in for Mike Tyson after the boxing legend postponed their July 20 bout, giving the fans a shot at having a fight to watch after all.

Logan and Jake began their fighting careers on the Aug. 25, 2018, KSI vs Logan Paul card, shifting from social media stardom to influencer boxing.

Since that debut victory over Deji, Jake fought nine more times in the ring, compiling a 9-1 record overall. That success led to an upcoming match with former world champion Mike Tyson.

As for Logan, he’s been just as busy, albeit with a different endeavor. The reigning WWE United States Champion has blossomed into one of the best in-ring performers in pro wrestling.

After news broke of Tyson postponing his fight against Jake, ‘The Problem Child’ received a surprising challenge: A fight with his brother, Logan.

Logan is Jake’s senior by two years, but his little brother has a much more extensive track record as a professional boxer.

Sure, winning a WWE championship is nothing to scoff at, but very few of Logan’s pro wrestling traits translate to the boxing ring.

Logan (1-1-2) has a draw with the illustrious Floyd Mayweather Jr. under his belt, with the lone win on his resume came via DQ after Dillon Danis imploded late in their match.

Jake (9-1) has been victorious in all but one of his trips to the ring, with the only blemish being a narrow split-decision loss to Tommy Fury, half-brother of Tyson Fury.

While it’s a fun thought, and it would be easy to sell a brother vs brother fight, it’s unlikely that the two ever share a boxing ring as foes.

However, Jake fueled the fire by accepting Logan’s challenge, claiming that the loser “has to change their last name.”

Still, according to Jake, he is planning to fight Tyson later in the year, but it will no longer be on the original July 20 date.

Instead, Netflix confirmed that a decision on the rescheduled date will come “by the end of next week.”

As such, Logan will have to wait in line if he genuinely wants a crack at his younger sibling.