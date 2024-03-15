Jake Paul roasts Conor McGregor after UFC star called out “YouTube nerd”

Jake Paul did not let Conor McGregor’s recent dig slide by him. Paul clapped back at McGregor in a fiery tweet, after the UFC star called him a “YouTube nerd” ahead of his mega fight against Mike Tyson on June 1.

Paul and McGregor have a longstanding beef. It intensified in 2023 when the YouTube star challenged McGregor to a crossover fight in the Octagon after his boxing win over Nate Diaz in August of that year.

The former UFC lightweight champion’s agent was open to negotiating a fight, but nothing came of it. Yet, the former MMA champion continued their feud on Wednesday.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul slams Conor McGregor over “nerd” label

McGregor opened up his stance on fighting Paul and a host of other YouTube stars turned boxers when speaking to talkSPORT.

He also gave his take on the upcoming Paul bout against Mike Tyson, saying: “The Pauls… That [Mike] Tyson fight is just a strange one to me, I hope Tyson takes his nose off.”

Article continues after ad

McGregor clearly wants to see Paul get hurt on fight night. He sided with the former Undisputed heavyweight champion to deliver what many are anticipating will be an early knockout.

Paul fired shots back at the 35-year-old on X, as a tweet, that has now been deleted, read: “Conor you fell off. Get some help man and then get back in cage to try and finish that contract.

Article continues after ad

“Then say my name. Until then you know you don’t control a damn thing to do with your fights.”

Paul is unafraid of the Irish MMA fighter and is keen to face him in the Octagon. McGregor is now on board also, outlining his shift in perspective in the same interview.

“I’m sure at some stage [I’ll end up fighting one of them], I’m sure at some stage,” he added. “You know, we’ll go through all of these guys.”