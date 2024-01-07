UFC star Paddy Pimblett reignites fight rumors after calling out Logan Paul

Paddy Pimblett called out Logan Paul in his appearance on the Happy Endings podcast, claiming he would shy away from fighting him.

Paddy Pimblett and Logan Paul have clashed heads multiple times in the past. Logan Paul threatened Paddy with claims about a video the UFC star made about the KSI co-owned brand PRIME, and more recently the Paul brother called him out to a fight on the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg undercard.

The undercard fight hasn’t happened, and the two social media superstars went on with their usual business, Paddy gaining another win in the UFC 296 event and Logan winning the WWE US title.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, in the Happy Endings podcast released on YouTube on January 3, Pimblett reignited the beef with Logan Paul as he spoke on the feud.

UFC

Paddy Pimblett and Logan Paul beef reignited

Asked if the beef with Logan Paul was real, here is how Paddy responded:

“If he saw me in person he would probably lick my a** wouldn’t he?” he said. “He’d want a picture ‘n’ that” Paddy continued.

“I’d fight him tomorrow. He’s only a mushroom lad, you know what I mean? He’s never had a fight in his life. People think Logan can wrestle because he wrestled in high school, but this is real life now,” the UFC star went on to say.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Below is a clip taken from the Happy Endings Podcast where Paddy speaks on the situation:

Some fans agreed with the Liverpudlian fighter, feeling that Paddy was being honest with his statements on the Paul brother.

“What do you mean roasting? He’s speaking facts,” one person commented.

Others, however, still struggled to decipher his thick accent that has been the butt of a joke countless times: “Bro speaking enchantment table,” someone said.

If there are any further updates on the Paddy Pimblett and Logan Paul “beef” make sure to keep up with our Entertainment page for all the latest news.

Article continues after ad