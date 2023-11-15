Logan Paul admits Jake Paul’s next fight is a huge risk

Logan Paul doesn’t seem all too thrilled with his brother Jake Paul’s next boxing contest. Set to throw down with 1-01 boxer Andre August on a free broadcast, Logan admits it’s a risky fight, one that could derail Jake’s bigger plans in the sport moving forward.

The Paul brothers have seen their fair share of ups and downs inside the boxing ring. While Logan is back on track coming off a win over internet troll Dillon Danis, Jake on the other hand, is looking to regain some momentum.

Following his first defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury, the younger Paul brother rebounded with a win over MMA icon Nate Diaz, though it wasn’t his flashiest performance. Now, shifting his sights to target a ‘real boxer’ after years of hearing the request from fans and haters alike, he’s finally got a date with a new opponent.

Closing out the year with a non-PPV boxing contest, Paul returns to the ring against 10-1 Andre August on December 15. While not exactly a mainstream celebrity like many former rivals, August is a credible threat with five knockouts to his name, and an opponent Logan isn’t all too thrilled about.

“Jake Paul…fighting a guy, December 15,” Logan said near the end of the latest Impaulsive podcast, struggling to remember August’s name.

As a “non-PPV” fight, the event will be streamed live on DAZN for anyone to watch for free, a notable pivot from every other Paul bros. fight to date. Thus, without the financial incentive of PPV points on the line, it’s more about ‘building his resume,’ as Logan explained.

“[Jake] wants to really be a boxer. So he’s fighting a real boxer. He’s 10-1, he’s a beast, he hits hard, he’s fast.”

While appreciating the challenge ahead, risking his hype in the influencer boxing realm against a relatively unknown prospect isn’t something Logan is fully onboard with.

“I get what Jake’s doing, but… you’ve gotta win,” he continued. “If this no-name comes in and starts f***ing up your record, what you’re trying to build for the rest of your life, for free, on a free fight, I don’t like the optics of that.”

Logan Paul discusses Jake Paul’s next fight at the 1:25:06 mark below.

Despite his qualms, the fight is clearly still going ahead, with tickets now on sale for those wishing to attend in Orlando Florida.

Having been competing since 2013, August is currently ranked among the top 50 active cruiserweights on BoxRec. Currently on a five-fight winning streak, his last KO came four years ago.