Jake Paul claims Logan Paul would “f*** up” UFC star Paddy Pimblett

In his recent podcast episode, Jake Paul issued a warning to a rising UFC star that his brother, Logan Paul, would easily decimate them in the octagon.

The talk of potential crossover fights between the UFC and WWE has been building steam since the two companies merged in September 2023.

Logan Paul, the reigning WWE United States champion, has voiced his intentions of fighting inside the octagon numerous times in the past couple of months.

While appearing on Jake Paul’s podcast, the two brothers brought up the idea of Logan crossing over to MMA and who he would fight in that scenario.

Jake wasted little time calling out an opponent for Logan and didn’t mince any words about it either. “I think you could f*** up Paddy Pimblett. He’s trash.”

“He is trash,” Logan agreed. “His striking is not great. But, like, dude, I don’t know about fighting Paddy.

“I feel like he’s a guy that I would beat. Then, people would just make fun of me because he’s two weight classes lower than me. If there’s an end to discredit anything we do, there’s going to be people saying stuff.”

(Relevant conversation begins at 54:52 and ends at 56:41)

Logan claims his ambitions to fight in the UFC haven’t dissipated, although his priorities have shifted with the recent news of his fiancée Nina Agdal’s pregnancy.

“I actually find Paddy entertaining, and I don’t dislike him. But I’m a bit beyond these random beefs at the moment. Unless I really want to beat someone up, which I just don’t at the moment.”

Logan has carved out a role as one of the most exciting in-ring performers in the WWE. It only took ‘The Maverick’ a year and some change to get his first taste of being a champion.

As for Pimblett, he is a fan-favorite UFC fighter sporting a perfect 5-0 record with the company. The 29-year-old is gearing up for a run at a title himself.

The blend of personalities would be media gold if the two ever come to blows in mixed martial arts. And stylistically, they could produce fireworks in the cage from start to finish.

While Paul is preoccupied with a child on the way, the breadcrumbs have been laid for a potential showdown between the two enormously popular combat sports stars.