Logan Paul explains why he would “love” to fight Paddy Pimblett in UFC

Fresh off his WWE debut, YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul has revealed why he would love to square off against Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett if he were to ever fight in the UFC.

Could Logan Paul be making a UFC debut in the future? During an interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Maverick’ expressed his desire to duke it out in the octagon with rising mixed martial arts star Paddy Pimblett.

Logan Paul has made quite a name for himself in the combat sports world. The 27-year-old has fought inside of the boxing ring on three occasions including going the distance against 50-0 champion Floyd Mayweather.

Advertisement

Now, despite a career in the WWE seemingly in the cards following his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul explained why he’d want to fight Pimblett in the UFC.

Logan Paul wants to fight Paddy Pimblett in UFC

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Logan Paul revealed he found out who he’d want to square off against if he was ever to do a UFC match.

Read More: WWE champion Roman Reigns praises Logan Paul for WrestleMania 38 effort

“Paddy The Baddy,” Logan smirked before listing off why he’d want to face him. “Swear to God. They say he’s the next Conor McGregor. He’s like super charismatic, he’s entertaining as hell, he’s on the come-up, he’s young like me, he’s got a real loud mouth.”

Advertisement

The older Paul brother also expressed how Paddy could put on 25 pounds in the “off-season” and reach a weight where the two could have a fair fight.

“He can get up to 185 and I could get down to 185 and possibly do a UFC match,” he explained.

Paul further stated while he doesn’t have any beef with the Liverpool upstart, he would invite him on his podcast to tell him that he would “love to fight him in the UFC.”

Still, The Maverick wasn’t exactly sure if he would be able to emerge victoriously and stumbled a bit when asked. “I don’t know. He’s a good ass f**king fighter. And I’ve never had an MMA fight, but if I’m doing it obviously I think I’m going to win.”

Advertisement

So far, Paddy hasn’t responded to the challenge, but he has stated on multiple occasions that he would be down to fight Logan’s brother Jake Paul. We’ll just have to wait and see if Logan can make his wish come true.