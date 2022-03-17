Dana White reveals he’s open to Logan Paul fighting in the UFC

UFC chief Dana White has admitted that there’s a place for YouTuber Logan Paul in the UFC — as rumors heat up of a fight between Conor McGregor and Logan’s younger brother, Jake.

Jake has had a long-running feud with not just McGregor but with Dana White, too. He’s frequently called out the UFC boss over issues regarding fighter’s pay, among other things, and the two definitely aren’t on good terms.

Logan, however, is on good terms with White, and while he’s wowing WWE fans in the squared circle as he prepares for Wrestlemania, he’s wanting to take to the octagon too.

Best of all for Logan, Dana’s keen on the idea too.

During his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, in which Dana confirmed Jake vs Conor is a possibility, they got onto the conversation of whether Logan could fight in the UFC too.

“If I wanted to do a UFC fight, is that something you would entertain?” Logan asked, with Dana simply asking “Well who would you want to fight?”

White goes on to say “you have wrestling and boxing … I’m not saying no. I’m not saying no,” while Logan frequently reiterates that he “could get it done.”

Timestamp 47:00

With Logan’s history in both wrestling and boxing — as well as his ability to sell a fight — there’s no doubt people would be tuning in in their droves to see him in an MMA fight in the UFC.

That said, organizing a UFC fight is probably easier said than done, though, given the potential payday, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some fighters jumping at the possibility of fighting Logan.