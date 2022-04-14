Sean O’Malley explains why Logan Paul “will never” fight Paddy Pimblett in UFC

Logan Paul wants to fight rising MMA star Pady Pimblett in the UFC, but bantamweight sensation Sean O’Malley doesn’t think Dana White would never let it happen.

YouTuber sensation Logan Paul has made quite a name for himself in the fighting world, boxing legendary champion Floyd Mayweather in 2021 and recently making his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38.

Now, the influencer has his sights set on the UFC and wants to take on up-and-comer Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett in his MMA debut – something he believes can happen at 185 pounds.

However, fellow UFC star Sean O’Malley has explained why the fight has little chance of actually happening despite understanding why Logan made the challenge to begin with.

Advertisement

(segment begins at 15:40 f0r mobile users)

Sean O’Malley says Dana White won’t let Paul vs Pimblett happen

On his podcast, O’Malley addressed Paul’s challenge, explaining how Logan had discussed the possibility with him and how he warned the YouTuber that a fight was unlikely.

“He messaged me that a couple of weeks ago… but I told him, ‘Dana [White] will never f**king do that.’ It doesn’t matter how big of a fight that is, if Logan goes in there and beats Paddy, Paddy can’t be a star,” he explained. “He can’t be, he lost to Logan Paul.”

O’Malley also praised Logan as being a good boxer who can wrestle, too – and with enough training, his size might be too much for Paddy to overcome.

Advertisement

(segment begins at 1:55 for mobile users)

That all said, ‘Sugar’ Sean understands why Logan would want to fight Pimblett, saying on The Schmo that, “He probably looks at him and Paddy’s fat as sh*t and looks like he’s 200 pounds, and Logan’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m around that weight.’”

“Paddy’s a massive prospect right now, blowing up, so it makes sense for Logan to call out someone with a name like that,” he added.

Thus far, Dana White hasn’t commented on the possibility of Logan Paul squaring off against Pimblett, but the UFC boss said he’s open to The Maverick fighting in the octagon.

Advertisement

Even if Logan doesn’t get to compete against Pimblett, there’s still a chance he ends up making an MMA debut in the future.