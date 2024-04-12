Conor McGregor warns fighters about copying Jake Paul

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has warned fighters about following in the footsteps of Jake Paul, claiming it is “hollow” and that they should be aspiring for more.

Since stepping into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has had plenty of detractors who have shot down his successes and tried to engage him in a war of words. Despite the fact he’s a UFC fighter, Conor McGregor has been right up there.

McGregor had, initially, been unwilling to engage in Jake’s trash talk but his stance has softened over time. He labeled the ‘Problem Child’ and his brother Logan as “dingbats” before going directly at Jake at different times.

Now, the Irishman has warned fighters about wanting to follow Jake’s path and becoming a “YouTube fighter,” urging them to “aspire” to more.

“For me, it does set a bad precedent in the industry because what you’ve got now is — and I would say this to the young athletes coming up, men and women: Don’t aspire to be one of these YouTuber fighters,” McGregor told James Corden on the This Life Of Mine show. “Aspire for world titles. That is how you etch your name in history.”

The Irish fighting star said you “may get a few likes” but there is “nothing substantial” to them. “It’s hollow. It can be profitable, but it’s hollow. And I’m noticing a trend in young fighters coming up that are not even interested in competing in the amateur scene or rising up to win a national title. You need the gold on the waist. You need to etch your name on the belt.”

Even though he’s gearing up to fight Mike Tyson in July, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Jake clap back at McGregor at some point.

It’s something he hasn’t been afraid of in the past and he’d no doubt love to add a win over McGrgeor to his pro record – if they could make that happen.