Jake & Logan Paul respond to Andrew Tate MMA fight claim with $10m offer

Jake and Logan Paul have fired back at Andrew Tate’s claim that he and his brother, Tristan, could beat them in an MMA fight – with Jake saying that the PFL would offer $10m to everyone to make it happen.

Over the years, Jake and Logan Paul have beefed with a whole host of different siblings – their most infamous one being with KSI and Deji – but they’ve also given Andrew and Tristan Tate plenty of attention.

Most of the beef has come from Logan’s side after he was accused of using steroids by the controversial internet personality. Jake had, to a point, been a little more friendly with him – teasing a boxing match at one point before his loss to Tommy Fury.

Since then, though, things have gotten a little more contentious. Most recently, the Brit said he’d “back” himself and Tristan to defeat the Paul brothers in a cage fight, especially given his experience in kickboxing.

Jake & Logan Paul open to Andrew Tate MMA fight with Tristan too

Well, it didn’t take long for Jake and Logan to fire back at that claim as they appeared on the post-Andre August fight edition of the BS with Jake Paul podcast to address the claims.

“That’s delusion, I’m sorry. Andrew, fighter, a legitimate badass motherf*cker, strong mentality. Sorry, Tristan Tate is a weak link,” Logan said, claiming he doesn’t want any beef from it. “He got a bad shoulder, he’s shaped like a gingerbread man!”

Jake also chimed in to add that the PFL would be open to it. “Let’s run it,” he added. “PFL will set this up. $10 million for everybody, let’s do it – let’s do it, I’m about the action.”

Timestamp of 18:05

Logan added that he and Jake would do it under any conditions too, even going as far as traveling to Romania to accommodate the fact that the Tates are still unable to leave the country due to ongoing legal proceedings.

“Let’s talk bro, all these guys want it until it’s time to sign the contract,” Jake added.