Logan Paul wants to fight Paddy Pimblett on Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk UFC card

Logan Paul has officially called out Paddy Pimblett for his debut MMA fight, and wants to take the bout on the undercard for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s possible UFC match.

Logan Paul is one of the internet’s most famous influencer-boxers — although his record is, admittedly, not the most prolific out of his fellow content creators.

Recently, Paul has stepped away from boxing to focus on his performance in the WWE… but he’s also expressed a desire to step into the octagon on a number of occasions in the past.

In 2022, the YouTuber shocked fans by showing off footage of his mixed martial arts training sessions. Now, in 2023, he’s officially making callouts for his first UFC match.

YouTube: WWE Logan Paul has dabbled in a slew of athletic pursuits – and now he wants to dive into the UFC.

Logan Paul calls out Andrew Tate & wants fight with Paddy Pimblett

In a July 4 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul admitted that he’s been speaking with the “executives that be” about fighting on the undercard of the possible UFC match between tech CEOs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’ll be honest — I pitched it,” he admitted, speaking of the fight. “I pitched it internally. I pitched it to the executives that be. If Elon and Zuck fight, I wanna do my [UFC debut on that card].”

“If Elon Musk and Eric Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard. For free, I’ll fight for free. For charity.”

That’s not all; he’s already got an opponent on his list — British mixed martial artist Paddy Pimblett.

“Who would you fight?” co-host Mike Majlak asked.

“Anyone,” Logan answered. “You know who I wanna fight, actually? ‘Cause that b*tch-a** Andrew Tate won’t fight me? Give me Paddy Pimblett. Give me Paddy the Baddy.”

(Topic begins at 7 minutes)

This is far from the first time Pimblett’s name has been involved with the Paul brothers; in fact, Jake Paul faced off with the mixed martial artist late last year as fight rumors between the two rose to a fever pitch.

Now, it’s looking like Logan might be the first Paul bro to take on Pimblett in the octagon — we’ll just have to wait and see if this bout actually comes to fruition.