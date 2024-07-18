UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is open to a fight with Jake Paul, if the YouTuber-turned-boxer can defeat ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry and the price is right.

On July 20, Jake Paul makes his return to the boxing ring, but it’s not against the opponent that he was supposed to take on. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was originally scheduled to fight ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, but an ulcer flare-up saw the 58-year-old need to pull out after the first press conference.

Article continues after ad

Former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, who has a 0-1 boxing record, has been drafted in as Tyson’s replacement and has already stated that he intends to disrupt Jake’s plans to meet ‘Iron’ Mike in November.

If Jake can beat Perry, he doesn’t just have that fight with Tyson to look forward to, as UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has thrown his hat into the ring.

“If Jake Paul sends a contract over for a couple of million dollars, lad, and wants to fight me, let’s do it…,” the scouser told BestOnlinePokerSites on July 17. “We’re prize fighters at the end of the day. That’s what people forget. We’re prize fighters, we do this to get paid. It’s all about money.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The UFC lightweight even praised Jake for taking on Perry, stating that he’s only fought “clowns” to this point.

“Mike Perry is a boxer, he’s a striker, he’s got hands. So I’ll be honest, Jake Paul has gained a little bit of respect from me for that,” Pimblett added. “I didn’t think he’d fighting someone as good as Mike Perry, so it would be good to see how he does. It will be interesting to see how he does.”

Article continues after ad

‘The Baddy’ had been on the radar of Jake’s brother, Logan, for a while when he was flirting with trying to get involved with the UFC.

It’d be interesting if he swapped the cage for the boxing ring, seeing as Pimblett isn’t massively renowned for his striking.