Logo
Entertainment

Mizkif hits the jackpot with $125k Lugia in latest Pokemon Twitch stream

Published: 14/Dec/2020 7:03

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mizkif Lugia Pokemon Card
Mizkif

Share

Mizkif

Mizkif has had an incredible run of luck when opening Pokemon cards, but he hit the jackpot in his latest stream after he pulled a first edition Lugia card worth $125,000, as well as an inanely rare Tyhplosion.

Pokemon cards used to be all the rage back in the day. They were a cheap and enjoyable way for kids to have some fun in the schoolyard. Now, they’re a valuable collector’s item, and their sales and prices have skyrocketed and reached new heights in 2020.

Twitch streamers have been going nuts over them, opening expensive booster packs worth tens of thousands of dollars in the hopes to find valuable cards. Fans often tune in to enjoy the emotional roller-coaster ride. 

The trend hasn’t slowed down despite criticism from some haters like Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris, who went as far as destroying valuable cards to prove his point. 

Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has been loving it more than anyone, and he’s had a lot of luck too. He’s been pulling valuable cards left, right, and center. In his latest stream, he snagged even more, including an absolute gem.

Trainwrecks and Mizkif with Pokemon card
Twtich: Trainwreckstv
Mizkif and Trainwrecks posed next to a super rare Dark Charizard card they pulled.

Mizkif’s Pokemon card opening streams are always exciting. This time, however, there was a real sense of magic in the air and lady luck was on his side. He managed to pull the holy grail first edition holographic version of Lugia.

It’s still pending authentication and grading, but if it ends up being a PSA 10, it’ll be worth more than $125,000. In fact, one sold for $129,000 in an eBay auction on November 25. Some people are confident that it might make the grade, but if it doesn’t, it’ll still be worth several thousand.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Mizkif also managed to pull a Tyhplosion #17 card, which is very rare. It’s sold for as much as $25,000, but it’s so hard to find, the actual market price is difficult to nail down.

Either way, it’s not necessarily all about the money. The rarity alone makes it an exciting find. Plus, the fact he managed to pull two extremely rare and potentially valuable cards in the same stream is mind-boggling.

Mizkif’s hot streak with opening Pokemon cards is alive and well, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

He’s pulled an impressive haul so far, and the good fortune keeps on rolling in.

Love it or hate it, the trend is generating lots of buzz, and the hilarious and over-the-top reactions make it even better.  

Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio hacked: TikTok star’s account deleted after suspected hack

Published: 14/Dec/2020 6:03 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 6:58

by Isaac McIntyre
Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio TikTok

Dixie D’Amelio’s TikTok account has been deleted, following a series of strange posts on the internet superstar’s social media profile that suggests her 46.2 million follower page was hacked on December 13.

When attempting to access Dixie’s account, users are now greeted with an error message that reads “user doesn’t exist.” The 19-year-old TikTok superstar boasted just over 46 million followers before the ‘hack,’ and 1.6 billion likes.

The suspected hacker seems to have posted several TikTok clips on D’Amelio’s page before disabling the profile. The account’s bio was also updated to read “follow @koiiddd”.

The first clip shows a mouse ‘benching’ a trap with the caption “preparing to hack Dixie.” The second mentions The Chuckling Squad, an online hacker group that famously gained access to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account in late 2019.

Several of the deleted clips also refer to an unknown user, “Joe,” as well as a private Instagram account with the handle “lucifer” that has more than 11k followers.

While Dixie has yet to officially comment on the suspected hack, or her profile’s deletion, she did respond to TikTokRoom ⁠— who originally shared the news ⁠— on Instagram with a tongue in cheek joke about the developing situation.

“I guess dixie123 was a bad password,” the TikTok sensation wrote.

The TikTok hackers don’t seem to have just stopped at Dixie’s account either. Soon after the 19-year-old’s profile was disabled, her father Marc D’Amelio suffered a similar fate.

Marc’s profile, which boasts a following of 8.8 million fans, had similar clips posted on the timeline. These posts, Dexerto has confirmed, also refer to the “lucifer” Instagram account, and multiple have the hastag “#F*ckTheDamelios.”

The hackers also threatened to “get Charli’s profile next,” but as of publishing her TikTok account — which has 102.9m followers — is still online.

Dixie D'Amelio has been locked out of her TikTok account by hackers.
Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio has been locked out of her TikTok account by hackers.

Will Dixie get her TikTok account back?

Dixie’s account has not yet been re-enabled. Dexerto understands, however, that TikTok admins are already hard at work attempting to resolve the hack and deletion of her account.

According to Yashar Ali, who writes for New York Magazine, the social media giants are “in the process of restoring Dixie D’Amelio’s account.” Restoring her account will also keep her millions of followers intact, Ali suggests.

Dixie’s father, Marc, is also having his TikTok account security restored.

This is far from the first time TikTok’s biggest stars have been targeted by online hackers.

Addison Rae had her account temporarily suspended in mid-August. Her iconic handle, ‘addisonre,’ was changed to ‘joeandzak1,’ and several videos were posted on her profile. Charli D’Amelio also had her VSCO account hacked in June.

Dexerto will continue updating this story as it develops…