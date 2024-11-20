Pokemon TCG Pocket is money-printing machine as players spend $6.4M per day on cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket is already a money-making machine, with players spending around $6.4 million on their new virtual card collection.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has taken the world by storm, the new virtual experience allowing players to open booster packs, battle against friends and strangers across the globe, and curate the perfect deck.

Since releasing at the end of October 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has generated massive revenue, quickly cementing itself as another success for the beloved franchise.

First covered in a new report from PocketGamer.biz, The Pokemon Company has already made $120.8 million in revenue from TCG Pocket despite the game launching less than three weeks ago.

When these figures are broken down daily, Pokemon TCG Pocket players spend just shy of $6.5 million daily. Every week, Pokemon TCG Pocket has built upon its earnings, and the game shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG Pocket is already a huge hit.

In week one, Pocket made $35.8 million; week two brought it an additional $48.5 million, and now, only five days into its third week, the game has already generated $37.2 million.

But what are players spending their money on? It’s a combination of purchasing more in-game currency, opening up additional booster packs, and the game’s Premium Subscription.

Players can open an extra pack per day and have access to exclusive missions that help level up their account much faster.

In saying this, Pokemon TCG Pocket’s early success hasn’t been able to match Pokemon Go’s launch in July 2016. However, given that Pocket is more streamlined for the hardcore Pokemon fan rather than having the widespread reach of Pokemon Go, this is unsurprising.

Regardless, Pocket’s massive $120 million revenue feat in less than three weeks is nothing to scoff at, particularly for a virtual trading card game. With new booster packs, a trading feature, and more events on the way, interest in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s future is bright.