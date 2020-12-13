Insanely rare Charizard Pokemon card sells for record-breaking $350,000 - Dexerto

A rare shadowless Charizard from the Pokemon Trading Card Game broke world records after being sold at auction for a mind-blowing $350k. The collectible was a 1st Edition from the 1999 Base Set.



Despite releasing decades ago, the Pokemon TCG has seen a major explosion in value in 2020. Items once traded away for nothing on school playgrounds can now sell for as much as a sports car.

A Charizard card from 1999 broke records on December 12 when it sold for an astonishing $350k – making it the highest price anyone has ever paid for the Gen I Fire-type ‘mon.

Charizard Pokemon card breaks records at auction

As any child of the 90s can attest to, Charizard was king when it came to the item that every kid wanted in their collection. Over two decades later, that remains true as the Fire-type continues to melt records.

On December 12, eBay bidders duked it out at a PWCC auction until the winner paid over $350,000 to take the card home. The rare Charizard was rated a Gem Mint 10 in quality by top grading company PSA.

It should also be pointed out that the collectible was not only from the highly sought after 1999 Base Set, but it also featured a 1st Edition stamp and was shadowless – which is extremely rare.

On October 9th, Rapper @Logic301 paid $220,574 for a 1999 First Edition Gem Mint Pokémon Shadowless Charizard. Last month, @PWCCmarketplace sold the same version of that card on @ebay for $295,300. Tonight, the card went on eBay for… $350,100! pic.twitter.com/Roy1TcKtwI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 13, 2020

Former rapper Logic paid $226k for the same type of card in October. And now only two months later, it has sold for $350k which is roughly a jaw-dropping 55% increase in just 60 days.

The owner who sold the item is actually a Pokemon fan who bought the Charizard in 2009 for $700. In an Instagram post, the seller explained, “When I bought it in 2009, it wasn’t because I saw it as an investment but because I felt like it was a trophy to commemorate my entire childhood.”

The iconic 1999 Charizard is now reportedly one of the highest valued Pokemon cards of all time. Due to many Base Sets being destroyed over the years, it’s highly unlikely that many more exist, especially at that quality.

Since 2018, TCG prices have been skyrocketing. However in 2020 it has exploded. With the series’ 25th anniversary just around the corner, it’s anybody’s guess if the boom will be slowing down anytime soon.