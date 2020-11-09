Trainwrecks & Mizkif freak out after $91k haul in Pokemon unboxing stream - Dexerto

Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo and Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam could not contain their excitement during a Pokemon unboxing stream, as the popular Twitch content creators pulled some of the most lucrative cards in the world today.

While 2020 has seen the rise and fall of many popular trends, the latest craze is a return to our childhood. Pokemon card collections have always been a big deal, though internet personalities have taken things to a whole new level this year.

Logan Paul was among the first to truly popularize the unboxing content again in 2020, shattering records with his investment in the collectible cards. Ever since, tons have been following on and looking to raise the stakes even further. Unfortunately, not every purchase goes according to plan.

The latest in line was Twitch duo Trainwrecks and Mizkif. They spent two hours live on Nov. 8, unboxing packs and reacting to rare draws. However, not even they could have predicted the insane value of the cards in front of them.

It didn’t take long before the crew had unboxed some extremely rare cards. Anything 1st Edition is worth the effort to track down as only 10,000 copies of each card have ever been created. Add on the fact that various 1st Edition cards can be holographic as well, and you’ve got some real money on your hands.

One of the first pulls happened to be a 1st Edition Dark Dragonite Holo, worth up to $1,000 in mint condition.

That wasn’t where the Holo luck ended either. Moments later they pulled a Dark Charizard of the same tier; a card that sold for over $10,000 on eBay this year.

1st edition holographic Dark Charizard pic.twitter.com/UH9e1jYOuB — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) November 9, 2020

“What the f***,” they repeated in disbelief. “We got the holographic Dark Charizard! “What is this luck?”

If you’re a Pokemon fan or a card collector of any kind, you know that the condition of the product is all too important. Any scratches, bends, or tears in a card will drastically reduce its value.

It came as a fright to everyone, then, when Trainwrecks hilariously dropped one of their new cards, worth an estimated $3,000.

Ultimately, the crew was in shock as the final value of their collection came together. If everything happened to be in perfect condition, “the total would be $91,925,” they were told while on stream.

It could be a while before anyone tops that on Twitch, though with the success of their latest haul, there’s every chance Trainwrecks and Mizkif are back at it sooner than later; looks like they’ve got the Pokemon pack itch!