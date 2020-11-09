 Trainwrecks & Mizkif freak out after $91k haul in Pokemon unboxing stream - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Trainwrecks & Mizkif freak out after $91k haul in Pokemon unboxing stream

Published: 9/Nov/2020 5:01

by Brad Norton
Trainwrecks and Mizkif with Pokemon card
Twtich: Trainwreckstv

Share

Mizkif Pokemon TCG TrainwrecksTV

Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo and Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam could not contain their excitement during a Pokemon unboxing stream, as the popular Twitch content creators pulled some of the most lucrative cards in the world today.

While 2020 has seen the rise and fall of many popular trends, the latest craze is a return to our childhood. Pokemon card collections have always been a big deal, though internet personalities have taken things to a whole new level this year.

Logan Paul was among the first to truly popularize the unboxing content again in 2020, shattering records with his investment in the collectible cards. Ever since, tons have been following on and looking to raise the stakes even further. Unfortunately, not every purchase goes according to plan.

The latest in line was Twitch  duo Trainwrecks and Mizkif. They spent two hours live on Nov. 8, unboxing packs and reacting to rare draws. However, not even they could have predicted the insane value of the cards in front of them.

It didn’t take long before the crew had unboxed some extremely rare cards. Anything 1st Edition is worth the effort to track down as only 10,000 copies of each card have ever been created. Add on the fact that various 1st Edition cards can be holographic as well, and you’ve got some real money on your hands.

One of the first pulls happened to be a 1st Edition Dark Dragonite Holo, worth up to $1,000 in mint condition.

That wasn’t where the Holo luck ended either. Moments later they pulled a Dark Charizard of the same tier; a card that sold for over $10,000 on eBay this year.

“What the f***,” they repeated in disbelief. “We got the holographic Dark Charizard! “What is this luck?”

If you’re a Pokemon fan or a card collector of any kind, you know that the condition of the product is all too important. Any scratches, bends, or tears in a card will drastically reduce its value.

It came as a fright to everyone, then, when Trainwrecks hilariously dropped one of their new cards, worth an estimated $3,000.

Ultimately, the crew was in shock as the final value of their collection came together. If everything happened to be in perfect condition, “the total would be $91,925,” they were told while on stream.

It could be a while before anyone tops that on Twitch, though with the success of their latest haul, there’s every chance Trainwrecks and Mizkif are back at it sooner than later; looks like they’ve got the Pokemon pack itch!

Entertainment

Noah Beck addresses backlash over charging $10,000 for TikTok duets

Published: 8/Nov/2020 22:17

by Charlotte Colombo
youtube noah
YouTube: Noah Beck

Share

Noah Beck

TikTok star Noah Beck has spoken out about the controversial pricing of his TikTok collaborations, with fans initially believing that they had to pay up to 10,000$ in order to duet with him on the app.

Sway House star Noah Beck enraged fans and critics alike with his apparent decision to charge 10,000$ for fans to perform TikTok duets with him.

With many people calling the price bracket “unfair” and “insane”,  the whole ordeal went viral, which led to fans mocking Beck for “thinking he was Harry Styles”, with one Instagram user asking: “Who does he think he is?”

After Beck didn’t comment on the situation publicly, he was confronted by paparazzi group Pap Galore while he was out walking his dog.

(Topic starts at 03:50)

“There’s been a lot of drama with people saying that your prices are too high, with TikTok…” one paparazzi remarked. “I think it’s worth it; you’re one of TikTok’s top creators so obviously you should charge more, right?”

Defending himself, Beck claimed that the prices for TikTok duets were set “for a brand”, and argued that “people don’t seem to really understand what [the feature] is.”

Admitting that he thinks the price is a bit “ridiculous”, Beck affirmed that the duet prices weren’t set by him, and further clarified that the prices weren’t there for fans, but for a brand: “Obviously I’ve done [duets] before, and I’ve never charged for it.”

noah beck tiktok 10k
TikTok: Noah Beck
Beck had initially angered fans after they thought that he was charging 10,000$ for TikTok duets with them.

“I know people have been saying like: ‘He thinks he’s Harry Styles’ but it really isn’t like that, it’s just a brand deal,” Beck elaborated. “I don’t think anyone should be charging 10,000$ for a TikTok duet.”

Fans of the TikTok star have certainly faced a lot of confusion recently; his girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio, caused speculation earlier this month that the two had split after tweeting that she was single. She later reassured concerned followers that the Tweet was part of a YouTube video she was doing with Sway House member Bryce Hall.

Either way, at least we know Noah Beck isn’t audacious enough to charge 10 racks for a simple TikTok duet.