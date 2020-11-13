 Logan Paul explains why he can't spend any more money on Pokemon cards - Dexerto
Pokemon

Logan Paul explains why he can’t spend any more money on Pokemon cards

Published: 13/Nov/2020 23:41 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 23:47

by Theo Salaun
logan paul quits pokemon
Logan Paul

After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on Pokemon cards and reinvigorating the industry, Logan Paul claims that he is quitting the expensive hobby and refuses to spend any more money on collecting.

In an episode of Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast, Logan discussed the subject of curiosity and how best to live life with his friends George Janko and Mike Majlak. While trying to share some of his own personal wisdom about the importance of education to expertise, the podcaster and infamous YouTuber cited his deep dive into Pokemon as an example.

While Paul was an avid Pokemon fan in his youth and boasts some tattoos of the brand’s characters, he didn’t jump back into the hobby until September 2020. Following a conversation about investments with Gary Vaynerchuk, Logan decided to begin collecting Pokemon cards and quickly spent over $300,000.

The interest turned to knowledge, as Paul’s content became Pokemon content and the industry saw a 96-percent rise in value among the most prestigious cards in October. Now, two months later, Logan claims he’s ready to protect his wallet in the short-term and take on a new hobby.

(For mobile users: segment begins at 6:02.)

“Anything that ends with expertise, begins with education.” Past the hyperbole of his philosophy regarding hobbies, which he jokingly offers to the world as a gift, Paul goes on to explain that this mindset entails the demise of his Pokemon content.

With the premise that he likes to move on and learn once he feels like he has mastered something, Paul goes on to explain what that means with regards to card collection: “Now, I’m in a weird point where, to be honest, I’ve maxed out my Pokemon endeavor. I cannot and will not spend any more f**king money on Pokemon cards.”

Comparing his Pokemon ‘career’ to his professional boxing experience, Paul suggests that, once he has reached a certain plateau of success with a hobby, he can no longer maintain an interest in it. Instead, he seeks out something new to learn and then excel at.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

On October 15, Paul secured a first-edition, PSA 10 Charizard card for $150,000 and posted on Instagram that he had accomplished his goals: “holy grail acquired, collection complete.”

With videos surrounding that purchase and a live unboxing, which was attended by over 300,000 viewers, Paul’s Pokemon content reached stratospheric heights for a hobby that hasn’t typically been exposed to audience’s like Logan’s 22 million YouTube subscribers.

Still, despite the cards’ continuing rise in value, Paul claims he is getting out now. But, as for what’s next, he’s simply stated that he’s been googling new hobbies and has even considered “woodworking.”

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!