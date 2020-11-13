Logan Paul explains why he can't spend any more money on Pokemon cards - Dexerto

After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on Pokemon cards and reinvigorating the industry, Logan Paul claims that he is quitting the expensive hobby and refuses to spend any more money on collecting.

In an episode of Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast, Logan discussed the subject of curiosity and how best to live life with his friends George Janko and Mike Majlak. While trying to share some of his own personal wisdom about the importance of education to expertise, the podcaster and infamous YouTuber cited his deep dive into Pokemon as an example.

While Paul was an avid Pokemon fan in his youth and boasts some tattoos of the brand’s characters, he didn’t jump back into the hobby until September 2020. Following a conversation about investments with Gary Vaynerchuk, Logan decided to begin collecting Pokemon cards and quickly spent over $300,000.

The interest turned to knowledge, as Paul’s content became Pokemon content and the industry saw a 96-percent rise in value among the most prestigious cards in October. Now, two months later, Logan claims he’s ready to protect his wallet in the short-term and take on a new hobby.

“Anything that ends with expertise, begins with education.” Past the hyperbole of his philosophy regarding hobbies, which he jokingly offers to the world as a gift, Paul goes on to explain that this mindset entails the demise of his Pokemon content.

With the premise that he likes to move on and learn once he feels like he has mastered something, Paul goes on to explain what that means with regards to card collection: “Now, I’m in a weird point where, to be honest, I’ve maxed out my Pokemon endeavor. I cannot and will not spend any more f**king money on Pokemon cards.”

Comparing his Pokemon ‘career’ to his professional boxing experience, Paul suggests that, once he has reached a certain plateau of success with a hobby, he can no longer maintain an interest in it. Instead, he seeks out something new to learn and then excel at.

On October 15, Paul secured a first-edition, PSA 10 Charizard card for $150,000 and posted on Instagram that he had accomplished his goals: “holy grail acquired, collection complete.”

With videos surrounding that purchase and a live unboxing, which was attended by over 300,000 viewers, Paul’s Pokemon content reached stratospheric heights for a hobby that hasn’t typically been exposed to audience’s like Logan’s 22 million YouTube subscribers.

Still, despite the cards’ continuing rise in value, Paul claims he is getting out now. But, as for what’s next, he’s simply stated that he’s been googling new hobbies and has even considered “woodworking.”