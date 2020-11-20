Pokemon cards sell for record-breaking $360,000 at auction - Dexerto

A 1999 1st Edition Pokemon base set booster box broke records on November 19, selling for $360,000 USD at auction. The incredibly rare Trading Card Game item sold for as much as a house.
The Pokemon TCG made its debut in 1999 as a companion to the popular Nintendo RPGs. Decades later, items once traded on school playgrounds can now be worth mind-blowing amounts of money.
In 2020, the Trading Card Game has seen a major explosion in value. And in November, a booster box sealed since the 90s has sold for a whopping $360k. The jaw-dropping price is a record for the item at auction.
In October, popular YouTuber Logan Paul put a major spotlight on the TCG when he spent a massive $216k on a 1999 Base Set Booster box. The star then opened the rare collectible live on stream in front of 400k viewers where he revealed the cards that were inside.
In November, the very same item went up for sale at the Heritage Auctions and sold for over $360k by the end of bidding on the 19th. The astronomical figure is approximately a 66% increase in value over what it had sold for previously – bringing in an extra $144k in just a month’s time.
Although Pokemon cards have seen a major explosion in sales prices over the last year, it should be pointed out that the record-breaking item is a 1st Edition. The insanely rare first print run was not only scarcely available in the 90s, but a sealed version of the box in 2020 is nearly impossible to find.
The November 19 sale is a new record for the TCG collectible at auction, although the same item technically sold for $375k through a private seller earlier in the month. YouTube channel ‘Dumb Money’ went viral buying the booster box after it was revealed live to be fake and re-sealed. Although the channel claims to have later bought a second legitimate version for the incredible price.
Even though the item is a sealed 1st Edition, it’s still mind-blowing to think cards once thrown around by children decades ago are now going for as much as a house. If nothing else, the price tag will certainly cause fans of the series to run to their garage to see if they kept their childhood collection.
Beyond Light introduced Stasis to Destiny 2 but just over a week later, the powerful new subclass has already been scaled back ahead of the incoming Raid Race.
One of the major selling points of the latest Destiny expansion was the addition of an all-new elemental power. When the series first kicked off in 2014, Solar, Void, and Arc were the only damage types in the game. A fourth finally being added into the mix was a huge deal, though the community was quick to uncover some downsides of Stasis in the first few days.
From frustrating PvP freeze abilities to outright broken damage output in PvE activities, the introduction of Stasis hasn’t been the smoothest experience. Rather than waiting to fix every issue at once, however, Bungie has already rushed out a lightning-fast hotfix. Primarily to nip some game-breaking issues in the bud before the Deep Stone Crypt Raid goes live on November 21.
From an assortment of ability nerfs to various exploits and bug fixes, here’s everything there is to know about the 3.0.0.3 hotfix in Destiny 2.
“It’s not often that an entirely new subclass makes its entrance into the ecosystem of Destiny 2,” Bungie reminded us in the latest TWAB blog post. “We’ve heard it’s a ton of fun to use, but certain aspects of this new subclass can be frustrating to go up against.”
As a result, various abilities have been scaled back quite significantly, none more so than the problematic Warlock powers. “Our goal here is to do some early tuning to rein Shadebinders back in while still maintaining their overall efficacy and power fantasy.”
First up, you’ll notice that players will be able to break out of Stasis quicker than before. A 20HP damage dropoff should free you from the ice much faster. Additionally, a number of Warlock abilities will be weaker on the whole. Penumbral blast is now slower and comes with a reduced range. While Winter’s Wraith is now six seconds shorter than before.
You may have noticed some viral videos soon after the release of Beyond Light. A number of players went back to earlier Raid bosses to test the lethality of new Stasis abilities, essentially breaking the game in their tests.
For PvP specifically, Cold Snap has been drastically overhauled as the freeze duration will now last just 1.35 seconds, opposed to 4.75 seconds. The same applies to Ice Flare Bolts and Penumbral Blast.
“When it comes to crafting new abilities, we believe the risk of shipping something a little hot is better than playing it safe and shipping something that doesn’t get you excited.” Excitement for PvP in particular, was quickly minimized those this hotfix should address the biggest complaints.
With The next Raid Race on the horizon, you can expect this hotifx to shut down any exploit attempts.
Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more significant changes down the line as well. While the devs were quick to get this hotfix out ahead of the Raid, more is still yet to be done,