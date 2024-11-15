Pokemon TCG Pocket player obliterated by worst Wonder Pick luck ever

Wonder Picks are a great way to complete card collections without having to risk opening a card pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Unfortunately, not every pick is going to be lucky, even if the pack itself happens to be loaded with rare cards.

Wonder Picks are one of two main ways to get cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Wonder Picks are a selection of packs already opened by other players. By spending Wonder Stamina, players can randomly select one card from a pack in the Wonder Pick.

For the most part, Wonder Picks are like standard packs. They usually boast a few common cards, and lucky pickers might see an ex or an illustration rare in the mix. However, one lucky player found a “god pack” in their active selection, with four of the five cards being extremely rare.

A pick like this should basically guarantee the player a rare for their collection, but as shared on X by the Pokemon TCG Pocket player, luck was not on their side at all.

Instead of the Illustration Rare Zapdos ex, Illustration Rare Moltres ex, Illustration Rare Articuno ex, or even the Charizard ex, the player somehow managed to pull Mr. Mime. The two-diamond card was the worst card out of the batch and a generally undesirable card in the deck meta for current PvP battles.

Of this set, the Illustration Rares are a particular loss. The two-star rares are some of the most desirable of the Genetic Apex expansion, and each of the Legendary Birds plays important roles in decks popular in battles.

The player, Mike, stated at the loss, “This is true pain..”, while viewers in the comments also shared their sympathies. One added, “Omg I’d cry tears” while another commented, “This is devastating”.

Others have speculated the miserable lucky is staged, and that the photo has been edited. One viewer has said “Edited … But relatable” while another has added, “your editing skills are horrible”.

The post may have been edited, as the cards for Articuno ex and Moltres ex appear to have odd coloration, and the resolution of all the cards isn’t uniform.

This hasn’t stopped other players with similar experiences from sharing their own bad luck, with on player show an image of a Full Art Venusaur ex, Full Art Articuno ex, Full Art Gengar ex, Full Art Giovanni, and Illustration Rare Dragonite.

The player picked the Dragonite, which tragically has less value than the Full Art rares it is surrounded by. However, it is still a powerful and sought-after card for any collection.

Unfortunately, Pokemon TCG Pocket operates as a Gacha, so there are few ways to ensure you get the card you want. Whenever it comes to random pulls like the Wonder Pick, there is a chance luck might not be on your side. Despite this, taking the chance on packs and picks is half the fun of playing.

