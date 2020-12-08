Logo
Pokemon fan explains how he got viral million dollar card collection

Published: 8/Dec/2020 23:31 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 23:34

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTubers viral Pokemon Card collection worth millions.
YouTube: PokeMans Alex

The Pokemon Trading Card Game community was thrown for a loop back in November when a YouTuber revealed his viral collection worth millions. Now the content creator has explained how he came to own the stash of rare items after receiving a flood of “hate” from viewers.

On November 22, Pokemon card collectors around the world were floored when YouTuber PokeMans Alex revealed he had a collection worth millions. The owner had stacks of every ‘mon from the 1999 Base Set, including 111 Charizards.

However after receiving criticism and hate from viewers, the content creator released an update video on December 8 where he explained how he built up his insane assortment of rare Nintendo collectibles.

Screenshot of YouTuber holding up 111 Charizard Pokemon cards.
YouTube: PokeMans Alex
The YouTuber showed off his mind-blowing set in November where he revealed he had 111 Charizards.

Pokemon fan explains how he built jaw-dropping TCG collection

During his latest upload, PokeMans Alex revealed he had gotten backlash from some critics. “I tried to stay away from the sheer amount of hate I’ve been receiving. But some of you guys are damn mean. A lot of people saying the cards were printed, like if you know so much why aren’t you doing it? Some people calling me a thief… Jesus Christ,” he said.

The content creator then explained his family built up the collection over a few years. “I’ve only collected these cards when I was young. I was five when I started. My dad is actually the main collector of our family. He made my entire family put all of our cards into binders. By the time I grew out of it, my aunts and uncles had all these cards,” he continued.

Alex then revealed that while most families threw out their kids’ Pokemon cards, his didn’t. According to the fan, his dad kept collecting after they had stopped: “A few of the shops he was quite friendly with, they had old stock left over. When it came to the newer cards coming out, they sold a large amount of [older] cards. They were happy to sell in bulk. My dad bought a large amount of them.”

(Topic starts at 00:26)

It’s not entirely known what PokeMan Alex’s collection is actually worth, as he has yet to get them graded. But even a PSA 10 unlimited Charizard has been selling for around $30k – and he has 111 of them.

While many parents threw out their children’s collection years ago, the YouTuber’s family held on to them. His stash has left many collectors floored, as its unprecedented to own that many duplicates of the rare 1999 collectibles.

Pokemon Yellow easter egg stuns fans 22 years later

Published: 8/Dec/2020 21:22

by Brent Koepp
Pikachu promotion for Pokemon Yellow 1998.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Fans of the Nintendo RPG were wowed when a player discovered a Pokemon Yellow easter egg 22 years after its release. The electrifyingly neat Pikachu trick went viral online.

While Pokemon made its North American debut with the release of Red & Blue in 1998, the RPGs got a third title called Yellow a year later. The new iteration was themed around Pikachu, and featured the adorable ‘mon walking around outside of its Pokeball.

An easter egg from the game went viral over 22 years later after a player surprised fans who had never known about its existence. The unique trick creatively utilizes the franchise’s adorable yellow mascot, and is one of the best things you will see all week.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
An easter egg from the 1998 Game Boy title has wowed fans years later.

Pokemon Yellow easter egg wows fans

While the trick has been documented online before over the years, many fans were floored to learn about it for the first time after a player posted a video of it on the r/Pokemon subreddit on December 7.

User ‘laggia‘ uploaded a video of the easter egg and explained: “In Pokemon Yellow, Pikachu can briefly light up a cave after learning Thunderbolt or Thunder!”

The clip shows the in-game Trainer entering a dark cave with their Pikachu in tow. Seconds after learning the move Thunder, a cutscene pops on screen that shows the ‘mon charging his cheeks. The entire cavern then lights up.

In Pokemon Yellow, Pikachu can briefly light up a cave after learning Thunderbolt or Thunder! from pokemon

Fans of the series were floored by the Pikachu trick, with many never knowing it even existed. “Almost 30 years later and I never knew,” one player wrote. Another Trainer said, “With over 30k hours playtime in the series, even I didn’t know this. I know about even the most obscure facts.”

Fans react to Pokemon Yellow Pikachu easter egg found 22 years later.

Other players pointed out that you don’t actually need to know a certain move to trigger the cutscene. In fact, if your Pikachu is angry at you it will light up the room. So if you have an annoyed ‘mon while entering a dark cave, you will be able to see!

A Pokemon fan explains how Pikachu trick in Yellow works.

Although the trick could replace the annoying Flash HM needed to see inside the cave, the sparks of light only lasts a few seconds before the area goes back to darkness. However ,if you are willing to make steps in between each cutscene then it’s technically viable.

While the easter egg is by no means new, many dedicated fans going all the way back to 1998 never knew about it. It’s interesting to see how a trick from over 22 years ago can resurface decades later and still surprise the Pokemon community.