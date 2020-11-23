Sodapoppin slams Pokemon card Twitch openings for “kid-friendly gambling” - Dexerto

Sodapoppin was criticized in the past for doing what others described as “promoting gambling on stream,” and now he’s slammed streamers opening Pokemon card packs on Twitch, claiming it isn’t any different.

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris might be a powerhouse in the streaming world with one of the largest followings on Twitch. However, he doesn’t let that hold him back from weighing in on issues.

If anything, it gives him more power to call out ironies and inconsistencies when he sees them. In his latest stream, he set his sights on a recent trend where Twitch streamers have been opening Pokemon cards live on stream.

In the past, Sodapoppin was criticized for playing blackjack on stream. “I got a lot of shit when I played blackjack on stream [because] I was promoting gambling to children,” he said.

Now, he feels like streamers who open Pokemon card packs on Twitch are doing the same thing differently. The only difference is that nobody is kicking up a fuss because “Pokemon is big, and everyone loves it.”

“It’s gambling but with a kid-friendly label slapped on,” he said. “Gambling rated PG for everyone,” he added, in a sarcastic tone. “That’s kind of how it feels.”

It’s a divisive issue that has become a talking point in recent weeks. However, more and more people are echoing his sentiment, and not even in terms of how it impacts kids. It affects teenagers and adults too.

“The influence of the Pokemon craze is really hitting home for me,” said one person in a Reddit thread. “I got a buddy who has spent about [two] grand on cards so far and has made 20% of that in return.

“Unlike streamers, he really can’t afford to spend that much money on something that’s so hard to sell,” he added.

On the other hand, some people say nothing is inherently wrong with the new craze, and streamers can do what they want.

Either way, it’s bound to be a hot topic in the upcoming weeks and months. It will be interesting to see how Twitch streamers will respond, or whether they will comment on the issue at all.