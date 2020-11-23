 Sodapoppin slams Pokemon card Twitch openings for “kid-friendly gambling” - Dexerto
Sodapoppin slams Pokemon card Twitch openings for “kid-friendly gambling”

Published: 23/Nov/2020 6:44

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Sodapoppin was criticized in the past for doing what others described as “promoting gambling on stream,” and now he’s slammed streamers opening Pokemon card packs on Twitch, claiming it isn’t any different.

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris might be a powerhouse in the streaming world with one of the largest followings on Twitch. However, he doesn’t let that hold him back from weighing in on issues. 

If anything, it gives him more power to call out ironies and inconsistencies when he sees them. In his latest stream, he set his sights on a recent trend where Twitch streamers have been opening Pokemon cards live on stream.

In the past, Sodapoppin was criticized for playing blackjack on stream. “I got a lot of shit when I played blackjack on stream [because] I was promoting gambling to children,” he said.

Now, he feels like streamers who open Pokemon card packs on Twitch are doing the same thing differently. The only difference is that nobody is kicking up a fuss because “Pokemon is big, and everyone loves it.”

“It’s gambling but with a kid-friendly label slapped on,” he said. “Gambling rated PG for everyone,” he added, in a sarcastic tone. “That’s kind of how it feels.”

It’s a divisive issue that has become a talking point in recent weeks. However, more and more people are echoing his sentiment, and not even in terms of how it impacts kids. It affects teenagers and adults too.

“The influence of the Pokemon craze is really hitting home for me,” said one person in a Reddit thread. “I got a buddy who has spent about [two] grand on cards so far and has made 20% of that in return.

“Unlike streamers, he really can’t afford to spend that much money on something that’s so hard to sell,” he added.

On the other hand, some people say nothing is inherently wrong with the new craze, and streamers can do what they want. 

Either way, it’s bound to be a hot topic in the upcoming weeks and months. It will be interesting to see how Twitch streamers will respond, or whether they will comment on the issue at all.

Shroud believes Halo needs to change “a lot” to compete in modern era

Published: 23/Nov/2020 5:53

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud believes Microsoft’s long-standing Halo franchise needs to change “a lot” about the way it plays if it’s to compete with modern titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty with the release of Halo Infinite next year.

Shroud is an expert when it comes to first-person shooters. It’s not even because he’s a phenomenal player. It’s because he knows what makes them good and how they can be improved.

The Twitch star regularly comments on games and issues; recently, he chimed in on Modern Warfare and explained why he finds it so boring.

Now, he’s set his sights on the Halo series, expressing concerns about Halo Infinite, which is still pending a release date after being delayed.

In his latest stream, Shroud spent a couple of hours fragging lobbies in Halo 4. He seemed to be enjoying himself, but even he wasn’t too sure, in the end: “I guess that was fun?” he said after closing the game browser. “I don’t know. I really don’t know. Just Halo, I guess.”

The concern, he said, is that the title feels ‘outdated,’ especially when matching up against other modern titles on the market.

“Halo Infinite needs to change a lot [to] so that it meets up with current expectations,” he said. “Halo is dated. But it makes sense. The games are old, so it makes sense for the games to feel dated.”

Of course, Halo Infinite is set to revolutionize the franchise by expanding the game into an open-world. However, Shroud’s comments seem to be more about the multiplayer combat and gameplay itself.

“It was so short… I don’t like how not chaotic it is,” he said. “4v4 and the size of the map and how you can control it is kind of weird. I wish it was more spontaneous and all over the place… More of a deathmatch.”

Shroud acknowledged he hasn’t played the series enough to know for sure. He also said he’s willing to give it another chance. “Everyone says Halo 5 could be something I’m interested in,” he said. “I really want to play more.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t have any real suggestions on how to improve the gameplay. However, he flirted with the idea of adding air strafe. “If this game had air strafe, it’d be f**king nuts. But.. then it’d pretty much just be Quake. Well, kind of.”

It goes without saying that Shroud’s views are his own, and he’s merely sharing them with viewers on his stream. There are plenty of other players who love the Halo series and are excited for Halo Infinite.

Still, the expectations for Halo Infinite are high, especially since it’s been five years since Halo 5. Plus, Shroud’s opinion is always valuable, and many believe his concerns are warranted.