This Pokemon TCG Pocket meta card is OP and needs to be in your deck

Pokemon TCG Pocket is filled with powerful decks, cards, and builds, all allowing you to decimate your enemies. However, one card is dominating the current meta and it needs to be the next addition to your collection.

This card isn’t Mewtwo, Mew, Lapras, or even the shocking Pikachu ex. No, this is a Starmie Ex. This may come as a surprise considering its average-looking stats. However, one look at that 130 hp, 90 water damage from Hydro Splash, and free retreat, and it’s easy to see why fans are going mad for it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Starmie ex is “absolutely OP”

Dexerto

Since the game came out players have been singing Starmie ex’s praise on social media: “It’s basically a pika ex without a condition lol. Couple that with Misty and being a 2 stage pokemon, it’s ridiculous. It’s really strong.”

The power on the card combined with 0 retreat cost had players thinking “0 retreat was a graphical error at first.”

All this combined brings Starmie ex into a power level of its own. After all, with those stats, the card is a heavy hitter, tank, and easy to retreat and swap out all in one.

Of course, players looking to grab this card will need to be careful, as some players warned that this “absolutely OP” addition is “less consistent than Pika and gets rolled by lightning decks” so it’s not deadly in every situation.

Nevertheless, if you either already have Starmie ex in your collection, or are looking for the next card to try and pull, this should go into your deck as soon as possible. Sure, it’s weaker against lightning decks and electric Pokemon, but it’s hard to deny the uses of a high HP and fantastically hard-hitting card that’s just so unsuspecting.