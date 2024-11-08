The next Pokemon TCG expansion has released, and Surging Sparks is filled with surprisingly valuable cards following multiple sets lacking in big chase cards.

Surging Sparks is a Scarlet & Violet Pokemon TCG expansion focused primarily on the iconic Electric-type Pikachu. Stellar Pikachu ex has gotten a fantastic illustration rare card, making players desperate to pull it from packs.

It is accompanied by exciting and popular additions like Latias ex, Latios ex, and Stellar Sylveon ex. Below are the most sought after cards in the set, and how expensive these rare pulls are currently coming in at.

Top 10 most expensive Pokemon TCG Surging Sparks Cards

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon TCG Surging Sparks expansion released on November 8, 2024, and already has some surprisingly valuable cards. The Stellar Pikachu ex illustration rare card is the most expensive currently, sitting at over $300 on TCGPlayer.com.

Here are the top 10 most expensive cards in the Pokemon TCG Surging Sparks expansion, and how much the are selling for as sourced on TCGPlayer.

All of these cards can be added to decks, but none are likely to change the meta for the game any time soon. Instead, they are likely to be sought after as additions to personal collections. This is especially true of the beautiful illustration rares like Milotic ex and Latias ex.

It is important to note that prices and values can change dramatically in the first few weeks after a Pokemon TCG expansion releases. Because of this, we will update these rankings as Surging Sparks settles and more cards hit the market.

For more information about the Pokemon TCG, check out our list of the most expensive cards of all time, or take a peek at the best expansions to invest in if you are looking to grow your collection.