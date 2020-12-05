Logo
Pokemon

YouTuber buys dream car worth $200k by selling Pokemon cards

Published: 5/Dec/2020 1:07

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: UnlistedLeaf

Pokemon TCG

A YouTuber revealed that he was able to afford and buy his dream car worth up to $200k just by buying, selling, and covering Pokemon cards – yes, you read that right!

Although the Pokemon TCG made its debut decades ago in 1997, the Nintendo collectibles have seen an absolute explosion in popularity in 2020. Items once traded by children on school playgrounds for practically nothing can now sell for as much as a house.

Dedicated fans that have been covering the hobby for years such as Australian YouTuber Michael ‘UnlistedLeaf’ Anderson have had their passion rewarded with the Trading Card Game’s recent attention. So much so that the content creator was able to buy a luxury car.

Pokemon YouTuber UnlistedLeaf shows off his dream Audi R8 car.
YouTube: UnlistedLeaf
The Nintendo fan was able to buy his dream car collecting and selling Pokemon cards.

YouTuber buys dream car thanks to Pokemon cards

While many popular entertainers have been swept up by the Pokemon card craze that has hit in 2020, YouTubers like Unlisted Leaf have been making videos about the hobby since 2013. On December 4, the content creator revealed that he was able to buy his dream car – a Audi R8 V10 Plus – due his love of the Nintendo RPG.

“It is insane to me that years down the line I am able to get one,” he said. “The craziest part about this whole situation is that I really bought this car with, like, Pokemon cards. If we really boil it down.” The entertainer, who also goes by ‘Ando’, then clarified that he didn’t get any money from his parents or a side job – it was purely from covering the Pokemon collectibles.

“It is 110% all with Pokemon cards. That’s the truth. I literally have been making videos around Pokemon cards for about eight years now. I’ve been collecting Pokemon cards for eight years and like selling a few. Then like I buy a lot. Then I sell a couple more,” the Nintendo fan explained.

(Topic starts at 00:33)

UnlistedLeaf revealed that Pokemon cards’ recent explosion in value and popularity also played a hand in being able to afford the luxury vehicle. “Especially with the crazy Pokemon card boom recently, I was able to purchase this car.” he revealed, before he thanked his fans for sticking with him as he covered the Nintendo hobby for eight years.

There is no telling if the craze surrounding the TCG will die down anytime soon. With the Japanese franchise gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, the sky is the limit. Passionate fans who have dedicated their lives to Trading Card Game are finally starting to reap the rewards.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.