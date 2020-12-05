YouTuber buys dream car worth $200k by selling Pokemon cards

A YouTuber revealed that he was able to afford and buy his dream car worth up to $200k just by buying, selling, and covering Pokemon cards – yes, you read that right!

Although the Pokemon TCG made its debut decades ago in 1997, the Nintendo collectibles have seen an absolute explosion in popularity in 2020. Items once traded by children on school playgrounds for practically nothing can now sell for as much as a house.

Dedicated fans that have been covering the hobby for years such as Australian YouTuber Michael ‘UnlistedLeaf’ Anderson have had their passion rewarded with the Trading Card Game’s recent attention. So much so that the content creator was able to buy a luxury car.

YouTuber buys dream car thanks to Pokemon cards

While many popular entertainers have been swept up by the Pokemon card craze that has hit in 2020, YouTubers like Unlisted Leaf have been making videos about the hobby since 2013. On December 4, the content creator revealed that he was able to buy his dream car – a Audi R8 V10 Plus – due his love of the Nintendo RPG.

“It is insane to me that years down the line I am able to get one,” he said. “The craziest part about this whole situation is that I really bought this car with, like, Pokemon cards. If we really boil it down.” The entertainer, who also goes by ‘Ando’, then clarified that he didn’t get any money from his parents or a side job – it was purely from covering the Pokemon collectibles.

Read More: Pokemon card Hidden Fates set getting Shining Fates sequel in 2021



“It is 110% all with Pokemon cards. That’s the truth. I literally have been making videos around Pokemon cards for about eight years now. I’ve been collecting Pokemon cards for eight years and like selling a few. Then like I buy a lot. Then I sell a couple more,” the Nintendo fan explained.

(Topic starts at 00:33)

UnlistedLeaf revealed that Pokemon cards’ recent explosion in value and popularity also played a hand in being able to afford the luxury vehicle. “Especially with the crazy Pokemon card boom recently, I was able to purchase this car.” he revealed, before he thanked his fans for sticking with him as he covered the Nintendo hobby for eight years.

Read More: Pokemon community stunned after card collection worth millions surfaces



There is no telling if the craze surrounding the TCG will die down anytime soon. With the Japanese franchise gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, the sky is the limit. Passionate fans who have dedicated their lives to Trading Card Game are finally starting to reap the rewards.