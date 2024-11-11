Pokemon TCG Surging Sparks Pikachu ex card resale prices skyrocket days after release

The latest Pokemon trading card game expansion release Surging Sparks is live, and card collectors who get their hands on the ultra-rare Pikachu ex card can net themselves a lot of money.

While the Scarlet & Violet expansion comes packed with plenty of beautiful cards, like Latias ex, Latios ex, and Stellar Alolan Exeggutor ex – players from around the globe buying packs for one reason.

As the name implies, Surging Sparks is focused on Pokemon’s iconic Electric mouse – Pikachu. Not only does Pikachu ex come paired with some of the most beautiful card art we’ve seen from the series, but its Ability and Topaz Bolt attack make it highly competitive.

When this is combined with its overall rarity, you have a highly sought-after card that is quickly making headlines for its eye-watering resale price.

According to online card marketplace TCGplayer, Surging Sparks’ Pikachu ex is valued at around $400 to $500. The most recent sale went for a whopping $549, which makes it the most expensive Pokemon card released in 2024.

The Pokemon Company / TCGplayer Pikachu ex is being sold for some eye-watering prices.

The last card that made waves this year was Greninja ex Special Illustration from the Twilight Masquerade set, which sold for $300+. As you can imagine, Pokemon TCG players have been stunned by its resale price.

“I honestly don’t understand why this card packs so much value. It doesn’t look great and it’s just… Pikachu from a rear angle with a funny hat. Like am I missing something?” wrote one player.

“I’m used to pretty high prices like Magikarp around $100 or Lisia’s Appeal hovering around $80, but a MP of $400 for a Pikachu is actually insane,” replied another player. Of course, many commenters were keen to highlight that Pikachu is a fan-favorite ‘mon. There’s also the fact that the Electric mouse hasn’t received a chase card in a long time.

It’s also important to look at the card itself. Having a stage one basic that can hit for 300 damage and even survive a one-hit KO with 10 HP is incredibly strong. The low pull rate is also driving up prices, so it’s not surprising that this card is being sold for some eye-watering price.

If you’re currently opening up Surging Sparks packs, then be sure to check out our most expensive Pokemon TCG Surging Sparks cards to see if you’ve landed anything valuable.