Mike Tyson & Logan Paul’s boxing match date reportedly set

Mike Tyson announced he’s returning to the ring in 2022 and could be facing off against none other than Logan Paul.

Tyson is one of the most famous boxers on earth. Over the years, he’s struck up a bit of a friendship with Jake and Logan Paul, who’ve been putting their mark on the sport as of late.

Rumors about one of the Paul brothers actually getting into the ring with Tyson have been flying for months but now it seems like it actually might be set to happen.

Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul confirmed?

Back in July of 2021 Logan Paul confirmed that his next match following Floyd Mayweather was already in the works. Even back then there were rumors flying he could be taking on Tyson.

On October 22 Drama Alert host Keemstar reported on Twitter that sources told him the elder Paul brother would indeed be taking on Iron Mike in February 2022.

Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb 2022 ! Sources tell #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/7B6hmEiXDg — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 23, 2021

A day later the Irish Sun published a cryptic interview with Tyson, who discussed his next opponent. He didn’t use any names but his answer was familiar with how he described a potential fight with Logan before.

“I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent,” Tyson told the Sun. “But it will be a really stimulating opponent.”

Tyson has said in the past the Paul brothers success is “good for the sport” of boxing which makes the “stimulating” part of that quote very interesting to see.

However, an unconfirmed report and a cryptic interview are all we have to go on at the moment, with no official confirmation coming from either Paul or Tyson’s camps at the time of writing.

If Logan does end up fighting Tyson, it would make the social media star one of the few people on earth, if not the only one, to box both Iron Mike and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. Him surviving without being KO’d against either, would be a feat on its own as well.