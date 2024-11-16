Mike Tyson shuts down retirement & teases Logan Paul fight after Jake Paul loss

58-year-old Mike Tyson doesn’t appear all too eager to hang up the gloves for good, teasing a possible scrap with Logan Paul mere moments after losing to Jake Paul.

After a year of talking, push finally came to shove on November 15, 2025. Social media celeb Paul outstruck 58-year-old boxing legend Tyson in a relatively uneventful contest. Only a few flush strikes landed across all eight rounds, as the aging fighter certainly showed why Father Time is undefeated.

However, despite the performance and even though he’s not getting any younger, Tyson doesn’t appear ready to call time on his in-ring career just yet. After a four-year layoff following the Roy Jones Jr. fight, Iron Mike looks to have caught the boxing bug once again.

Mere moments after the final bell sounded in his fight with Jake Paul, he teased what might come next. Venerable combat sports personality Ariel Helwani had the hot mic in the ring and pressed Tyson on what the future holds. When asked if this is the last we’ll see of him, Tyson answered bluntly with “I don’t think so.”

“I don’t know, it depends on the situation,” Tyson followed up. So while he’s not entirely committed to any given idea, he sounds more than open to possible blockbusters like the Netflix event we just witnessed.

One idea did come to mind, “Maybe his brother,” Tyson suggested on a whim, much to the surprise of Logan Paul standing just feet away.

While the older Paul brother was indeed linked to fight Tyson all the way back in 2021, with a date reportedly inked for February, 2022, plans ultimately fell through. Years later and it’s Jake who eventually got the fight, at least, got the fight first.

“I’d f***ing kill you, Mike,” Logan barked back without hesitation, laughing off the challenge after what he just watched his brother do.

So is it happening? It’s obviously far too early for any official comments. But if Iron Mike gets his way, he’ll be stepping back into the ring yet again, and most likely challenging another social media celeb of sorts.