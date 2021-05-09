Mike Tyson says he wouldn't fight Jake or Logan Paul - Dexerto

The Paul brothers have made no qualms about calling out any and every high-profile fighter in the business for a potential boxing match, but it doesn’t look like ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is interested in taking on either of the YouTubers.

YouTube boxing has become a major spectacle over the past few years, and it’s no secret that Jake Paul is currently leading the charge of influencers integrating themselves in the sport.

Boasting a 3-0 professional record, Jake is currently looking for his next opponent — and it seems he’s got his eye on Floyd Mayweather, if his scuffle with the 50-0 champ on May 6 is anything to go by.

However, Mayweather must first go through Logan before this potential bout can even happen… but considering the amount of names Jake has called out in the fighting world, it comes as little surprise that Mike Tyson was asked about a possible fight with the towheaded YouTuber and his older bro.

"Got your hat!" Floyd Mayweather & Jake Paul got into a scuffle at the #MayweatherPaul press conference 🤯pic.twitter.com/uFEueh6FWk — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 6, 2021

In an interview with TMZ Sports on May 8, Tyson was asked whether or not he’d ever trade blows with the Paul brothers, should the stars align — but it doesn’t look like he’s all too interested in the possibility.

“Nah, I like those guys, man!” Tyson answered after being asked about the potential matchup. “I like those guys, they’re good guys.”

Tyson’s response isn’t something hugely surprising; the boxing legend has worked with Jake Paul in the past, who fought ex-NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. bout, and even claimed the YouTuber was “good” for the sport of boxing on multiple occasions.

Mike Tyson says neither Jake nor Logan Paul can beat Mayweather

As for Logan’s upcoming bout with Mayweather — as well as Jake’s impromptu scuffle with the champ — Tyson isn’t sure about either of their chances against such an experienced pro.

When asked if he thought Logan could stand up to Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, Tyson had a simple response: “No. He’s gonna get beat up pretty bad.”

He followed up by admitting that neither of the duo could likely stand up to Mayweather — but for now, only time will tell as the clock ticks down to Logan’s fight with the pro come June 6.