Will Jake & Logan Paul move to MMA? Bellator president encourages YouTubers to switch

Bellator President Scott Coker has encouraged brothers Jake and Logan Paul to come to the mixed martial arts company, stating that it would be “a lot of fun”.

Jake and Logan Paul’s incredibly successful transition from YouTube content creation to boxing has been a surprise for many fans of the sport, and of the brothers.

They have been involved in a number of lucrative fights, with Logan’s recent bout with Floyd Mayweather thought to have paid the undefeated boxing legend $100m.

Naturally, there is interest in the brothers from fighters and fighting companies alike. Boxing great Mike Tyson signalled his interest in a fight with Logan, and Bellator President Scott Coker has now encouraged both brothers to sign for his MMA company.

Speaking on talk show The MMA Hour, Coker encouraged the brothers to join: “They’re hard workers, they’re grinding out their camps, doing what they do—both the brothers—and they’re getting better. These guys are getting better and better and better. Don’t underestimate these kids fighting ability because they’re putting in the work. My view of the whole thing is if they would ever want to come into MMA, we’d love to have them in Bellator.”

Bellator is one of the largest fighting networks in the world, comparable in MMA to Dana White’s UFC. While the Paul brothers have both flirted with the idea of going to MMA fights, rather than traditional boxing, neither have made their way into a cage yet.

Timestamp: 59:30

Coker continued: “As these kids continue to get better, it’s my hope that they come to MMA, that they try and test their skills in mixed martial arts. They have a wrestling background, they’re athletic, young and I think it would be a lot of fun to watch them develop.”

While neither Paul brother has committed to a future in MMA, they are quickly becoming some of the hottest property in combat sports.

We’ll have to wait and see if Bellator can tempt them in.