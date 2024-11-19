WWE Hall of Famer wants Jake Paul vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania with Mike Tyson twist

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has a bold idea for Jake Paul’s next step after beating Mike Tyson. WrestleMania should serve as host for Jake Paul vs Logan Paul, and he wants Mike Tyson in the corner.

Push finally came to shove on November 15 when Jake Paul met Mike Tyson in the ring. Boxing through eight two-minute rounds, the pair went the distance in a relatively dull affair as the 27-year-old outstruck the 58-year-old.

Regardless of how you may have felt about the fight itself, however, there’s no denying just how enormous the event truly was. Breaking Netflix viewership records, it drew over 60 million live viewers around the globe, making it one of the most-watched sporting events of the year.

Naturally, it got the world talking, and it certainly got viewers predicting what might come next, for both Paul and Tyson. Though rather than another bout inside the boxing ring, WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley wants to see the younger Paul brother follow Logan into the world of sports entertainment next.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix After duking it out in the boxing ring, could Tyson team up with Jake Paul to take down his older brother?

After turning heads in the boxing ring, Logan inked a deal with WWE and has been turning heads inside the squared circle ever since, even picking up the US Championship at one point too.

But next up should be his biggest feud to date, at least according to one-half of the Dudley Boyz. Bully Ray wants Jake Paul to ‘fight’ his brother Logan Paul next, and to do it at WrestleMania 41.

Not only that, but he wants “Iron Mike in his corner,” turning the tides and teaming up with the man he just boxed. Given some fiery post-fight comments from Logan, this might actually make sense storyline-wise.

“It’s Vegas, and the Paul’s are [money] makin’ machines. Book it,” he said. Either that, or he wants to see “the Paul’s tagging at Mania for the Tag Team Championship,” currently held by the newly signed Motor City Machine Guns.

Whether it ends up happening, is obviously anyone’s guess, but we have seen Jake Paul with WWE before. He helped his brother in Saudi Arabia during his 2022 title match against Roman Reigns.

Moreover, the Paul bros. have even suggested that fighting one another is the end goal, though there’s no telling if it’ll ever happen in boxing, so WWE could be the perfect place. After all, we’ve seen plenty of legitimate and some not-so-legitimate brother vs brother matchups in the past.

From the Hardy Boyz to the Usos, and of course, Undertaker vs Kane, we’ve seen it all over the years, so it wouldn’t be out of the question for Paul vs Paul to take place on the grandest stage of them all. Tyson is also no stranger to the world of pro wrestling, having appeared as a headline act at WrestleMania 14. We’ll just have to wait and see if Bubba Rey gets his wish.

