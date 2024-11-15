Mike Tyson allegedly banned from KOing Jake Paul in fight contract

The long-awaited showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is almost here, but an alleged clause in the fight contract could give ‘The Problem Child’ a massive edge.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are finally set to square off on November 15 after months of anticipation and the fight world has been left wondering if ‘Iron Mike’ still has one more knockout in the tank.

In the lead-up to the bout, numerous former fighters spoke to Safest Casino Sites to give their predictions, and Carl Froch made quite the revelation about what he had heard about the contract.

Article continues after ad

“Depends what it says in the contract, doesn’t it? Allegedly, there’s a clause in there that says [Tyson] can’t go for it (a knockout), so we’ll see won’t we,” he said.

Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions

“Wouldn’t it be f**king great though, if Mike Tyson got in there and landed a shot. That’s what people surely want. They want to see Jake Paul get ironed out by an old Mike Tyson.”

Article continues after ad

This supposed clause is quite intriguing because it drastically alters Tyson’s gameplan. In interviews, the 58-year-old has claimed that he’d be able to put Paul down if he’s able to catch him.

Article continues after ad

However, ‘Iron Mike’ has also warned that he expects Jake to run around instead of going toe-to-toe and trade punches in the middle of the ring.

“I don’t see how he’s gonna make it an exciting fight by running all day,” Tyson told Fox back in October. “He’s supposed to be the young guy, he’s supposed to go right through me. I’m supposed to be the old man.”

Tyson’s power is something that other fight experts, such as UFC commentator Joe Rogan commented on, too, claiming it’s his best chance at winning the return match.

Article continues after ad

“He can still knock your f**king head into another dimension if he can catch you,” the podcast host said.

Article continues after ad

The day before the encounter, things got heated when Tyson slapped Paul during their weigh-in, something that Jake’s brother Logan called a “grave error.”

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is so confident that he’ll win the contest that he bet his entire $40M purse on himself, meaning he could walk away with nothing if he ends up losing the battle.