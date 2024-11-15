Logan Paul warns Mike Tyson that slapping Jake Paul was “grave error”

Logan Paul has warned Mike Tyson that he made a “grave error” by slapping Jake at their pre-fight weigh-in, despite it being an “iconic” move.

After months of speculation as to whether or not they’d actually fight, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are finally stepping into the ring together on November 15.

As ‘Iron’ Mike has overcome the health issues that put a stop to the original fight date, the pair have held their final pre-fight press conference, the weigh-ins have been conducted, and fans have made the journey to Dallas, Texas, to watch it all unfold.

Article continues after ad

In that pre-fight weigh-in, however, the 58-year-old decided to land an early blow on Jake. As the pair went face-to-face, Mike slapped the ‘Problem Child’ with full force. On top of leaving an early mark mentally, it also left an early physical mark on Jake.

As a result, Logan Paul has wanted the heavyweight boxing legend that he may have made a “grave error” with the slap.

Article continues after ad

“My brother got slapped by Mike Tyson, f*cking iconic… but a grave error,” he posted on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

“This fight just became personal for Jake. Tomorrow’s outcome will be utter devastation for Mike; the new face of boxing will be crowned tomorrow.”

Close-up footage of the slap revealed that Jake stepped on Mike’s foot seconds before they got together. That, some fans have suggested, must have been the catalyst for the blow.

After being slapped, Jake called the whole thing a “pinch me” moment.

The ‘Problem Child’ has been in fine form in the days leading up to the fight. He wagered his whole fight purse – a reported $40m – with Katie Taylor that he defeats Tyson.

Article continues after ad

He also accepted other bets with fighters on the card for different amounts. The smallest of which? That would be $20.